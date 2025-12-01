Anzeige
Montag, 01.12.2025
01.12.2025
Commencement Bank Named Best in Business by South Sound Business Magazine

TACOMA, WA / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Commencement Bank is honored to be recognized as one of South Sound Business's 2025 Best in Business recipients. South Sound Business Magazine hosts an annual competition that asks residents to vote on the "Best in Business" for several categories and industries. Commencement Bank was recognized as the 2025 Best in Business local bank, which it also received in 2023.

"We are humbled to once again be recognized as one of South Sound's best businesses. Our team's foundation is rooted in their commitment to superior customer service, community involvement, and integrity, which is what makes this recognition such an honor," said Nigel L. English, President and Chief Operating Officer.

About Commencement Bank
Commencement Bank, headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, was formed in 2006 to provide traditional, reliable, and sustainable banking in Pierce, King, Kitsap, and Thurston counties and the surrounding areas. Their team of banking experts focuses on personal attention, flexible service, and building strong relationships with customers through state-of-the-art technology as well as traditional delivery systems. As a local bank, Commencement Bank is deeply committed to the community. For more information, please visit www.commencementbank.com. For information related to the trading of CBWA, please visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Contact Information:

Nigel L. English, President, and Chief Operating Officer | 253.284.1801

General Inquiries: hello@commencementbank.com

SOURCE: Commencement Bank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/commencement-bank-named-best-in-business-by-south-sound-business-mag-1113477

