Proxymity White Paper Reveals How Digital Innovation is Reshaping Proxy Voting and Corporate Governance

Australia case study highlights how modern technology and collaboration are driving real-time transparency for investors worldwide

MELBOURNE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Proxymity, the leading digital investor communications platform, today announced the publication of its new white paper, Revolutionising Proxy Voting in Australia: Overcoming Legacy Inefficiencies with Proxymity, which explores how the Australian market has transitioned from fragmented, manual proxy voting processes to a fully digital, transparent and real-time environment.

The white paper traces the evolution of proxy voting in Australia from the operational challenges identified in the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI) 2012 proxy voting study to the innovative solutions that have redefined the market in 2025. It highlights how Proxymity's technology, together with strong partnerships with share registries and major sub-custodians, has addressed long-standing inefficiencies such as simultaneous deadlines, fax-based submissions and lack of vote confirmation.

Dean Little, Co-Founder and CEO of Proxymity, said:

"Australia has embraced innovation in corporate governance faster than almost any other market. Through collaboration and advanced digital infrastructure, we've built a transparent network that ensures every investor's voice is verified and heard in real time. This white paper reflects how far the market has come - and how digital transformation is setting a global benchmark for best practice."

Since launching in Australia, Proxymity has powered over 20,000 meetings and processed over half a million votes, delivering a level of efficiency and transparency previously out of reach. Proxymity's connected network eliminates many of the legacy inefficiencies highlighted in ACSI's 2012 white paper, replacing outdated processes with real-time, direct communication. This enhanced infrastructure gives issuers and investors more time and clearer visibility to engage on critical company matters-ultimately supporting better governance, informed decision-making, and meaningful innovation.

Since first partnering with Computershare in 2019, Proxymity has powered over 4,000 meetings across Australia for them. In 2024 alone, more than 550 Computershare clients used Proxymity for proxy voting, driving a 150% increase in institutional votes year-on-year. These figures, drawn from the white paper's analysis, demonstrate the industry's accelerating shift toward efficiency, accuracy and active engagement.

Paul Conn, President of Global Capital Markets at Computershare, added:

"Good governance depends on clear, direct communication between companies and their investors. Proxymity's platform ensures those interactions are efficient, transparent and precise, and we are proud to support its continued success."

The white paper details the major milestones achieved through Proxymity's Vote Connect suite, which enables end-to-end automation, real-time reconciliation of holdings and verified vote confirmations. It also explores the company's expanding network, now including BNP Paribas Securities Services, MUFG and Boardroom, alongside Computershare, Citi, HSBC, JPM, State Street and more, which together have driven near-universal digital adoption across the Australian market.

Proxymity's analysis concludes that Australia now leads the world in digital proxy voting maturity, with real-time investor engagement and transparent governance processes setting a new global standard. This transformation not only enhances operational efficiency but also strengthens ESG stewardship across the investment community.

The full white paper Revolutionising Proxy Voting in Australia is available for download here .

About Proxymity:

Proxymity connects the world's ecosystem of issuers, intermediaries, and investors digitally in real time, bringing unprecedented transparency, efficiency, and accuracy to traditional paper-based processes. Trusted by the world's largest financial institutions, it is a leading digital investor communications platform, serving over 25 markets worldwide. Proxymity's ground-breaking technology has also been recognised industry-wide, with recent awards including FSTech's "Most Disruptive Technology in the FinTech Sector" and GC Magazine's "FinTech of the Year 2024".

Our solutions give public companies confidence that their AGM/EGM agendas are transmitted as "golden source" and provide institutional investors with the time to research and vote on corporate decisions, as well as actual digital confirmation that their votes have been received. The digital-native platform, built on highly scalable technology, provides full compliance with the latest regulations such as the Shareholder Rights Directive (SRD II).

Proxymity promotes enhanced environmental, social, and governance (ESG) by improving communication between issuers and investors while making it easier for intermediaries to provide efficient, timely and compliant client service.

The company is backed by a global consortium of the industry's most influential financial institutions, representing seven of the world's top ten Global Custodians managing over $200 trillion in assets under custody (BNP Paribas, BNY, Citi, Computershare, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Mediant, State Street).

For more information, visit www.proxymity.io

