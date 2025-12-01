IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.: IBC Advanced Alloys Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 2025

Highlights



(Unless otherwise noted, all financial amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars. IBC is reporting the performance of "continuing operations" at its Copper Alloy division, "discontinued operations" at its Massachusetts facility, and a combination of continuing and discontinued operations.1

The operating loss from continuing operations in the quarter improved from $226,000 to $67,000.

On a consolidated basis, Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of ($55,000) compared favorably to adjusted EBITDA 1 of ($449,000) in the prior year quarter. IBC recorded a loss of $702,000, which compared favorably to a loss in the prior-year quarter of $1.2 million.

Sales of $4.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 declined by 14.8% year-over-year (YOY).

FRANKLIN, IDAHO / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. ("IBC" or the "Company") (TSXV:IB)(OTCQB:IAALF) announces its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Sales at IBC's continuing operations (its Copper Alloys division) of $4.2 million were lower YOY, largely due to weaker market demand for copper products and market uncertainty related to U.S. tariff and trade policies. The operating loss of $67,000 was an improvement over the operating loss of $226,000 in the prior-year period as the Company trimmed its overhead following closure of the Engineered Materials division. Continuing operations adjusted EBITDA of $51,000 was similarly improved over Adjusted EBITDA of $14,000 in the comparative quarter. Gross profit declined by 7.8% YOY in the quarter as fixed operating costs were spread over a smaller volume of production. However, gross margin improved by 1%.

Consolidated loss in the quarter of $702,000 narrowed from a loss of $1.2 million in the comparative period. The quarter's loss was largely due to (1) ongoing closing costs at the company's Engineered Materials division, which was shuttered in 2024, (2) lower sales at the Copper Division, and (3) interest costs.

"The relatively soft market demand for copper products that we have seen this year continued in the third calendar quarter of 2025, but we are starting to see signs of demand recovery," said Mark A. Smith, CEO and Executive Chairman of IBC. "The Company is also continuing to explore expanding into sales of aluminum-scandium alloys, which we successfully began producing in October from aluminum-scandium master alloy provided by NioCorp Developments."

Selected Results

Unless otherwise noted, all financial amounts are calculated following IFRS.1

SELECTED RESULTS: ($000s) Quarter Ended 9-30-2025 Quarter Ended 9-30-2024 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue $ 4,171 $ 4,899 Operating loss $ (67 ) $ (226 ) Net Loss $ (573 ) $ (652 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 51 $ 14 Gross Profit $ 791 $ 858 Gross Margin 19 % 18 % DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Net Loss $ (129 ) $ (563 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (106 ) $ (463 ) CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS Net Loss $ (702 ) $ (1,215 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (55 ) $ (449 )

Full results are available in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), which can be accessed at sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://ibcadvancedalloys.com/investors-center/.

For more information on IBC and its innovative alloy products, go here.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Mark A. Smith"

Mark A. Smith, CEO & Chairman of the Board

# # #



CONTACTS:

Mark A. Smith, Chairman of the Board

Jim Sims, Director of Investor and Public Relations

+1 (303) 503-6203

Email: jim.sims@ibcadvancedalloys.com

Website: www.ibcadvancedalloys.com

ABOUT IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.

IBC is a leading advanced copper alloys manufacturer serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. At its vertically integrated production facility in Franklin, Indiana, IBC manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, aluminum bronze and aluminum-scandium. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are often, but not always identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, the Company's expectation of further growth in revenue and market demand, and the ability of the Copper Alloy division to increase its production capacity, reduce unit costs of production, expand its product portfolio and expand into new markets, the closure of the Engineered Materials division and the expected charge to operations in connection therewith, potential market demand for shaped alloy parts and Al-Sc alloy components, and future copper and scandium alloy market conditions generally. Forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control including: the risk that the Company may not be able to make sufficient payments to retire its debt, the impact of general economic conditions in the areas in which the Company or its customers operate, including the semiconductor manufacturing and oil and gas industries, risks associated with manufacturing activities, changes in laws and regulations including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced, increased competition, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, limited availability of raw materials, fluctuations in commodity prices, imposition of tariffs, foreign exchange or interest rates, stock market volatility and obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the Company's future results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances.

Please see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, for information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements, which speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this release represent our expectations as of the date of this release. We disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

1 We report non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted EBITDA". Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release and in IBC's MD&A, available on sedarplus.ca SOURCE: IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ibc-advanced-alloys-reports-financial-results-for-the-quarter-ended-september-202-1113512