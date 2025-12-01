FlightSafety International Inc. today announced the appointment of Eric Hinson as chief executive officer, effective immediately. Hinson will succeed former president Barbara Telek who recently announced her retirement.

Hinson's appointment marks a return to FlightSafety. He served as an executive vice president from 2009 to 2012 before leaving to be the president and CEO of Simcom International, Inc.

Hinson started his aviation career as a naval aviator flying tactical aircraft in training, fleet, and operational test squadrons. Today, he is an active ATP-rated pilot with more than 5,000 total flight hours. He brings a unique operational perspective to the position-one that blends executive leadership with firsthand experience.

In addition to FlightSafety and Simcom, Hinson has served in a variety of senior leadership positions at leading aviation companies, including Honeywell, Gulfstream, and Piaggio Aerospace. He also served as a board member of the General Aviation Manufacturer Association (GAMA) from 2013 to 2024 and Chairman in 2023.

"I am thrilled to return to FlightSafety International at a transformative time for the business and the aviation industry," said Hinson. "Together, we will continue driving innovation, enhancing operational excellence, and delivering world-class safety experiences for our customers."

Hinson received a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Anderson School at UCLA and a bachelor's degree from Lewis and Clark College.

Under Hinson's leadership, FlightSafety International is positioned to accelerate its strategic initiatives and strengthen its worldwide impact.

About FlightSafety International Inc.

FlightSafety International Inc. is the world's preeminent professional aviation training company and supplier of flight simulators, visual systems, and displays to educational, commercial, government, and military organizations. The company elevates safety standards across the aviation industry through rigorous training for pilots, technicians, and other professionals from 170+ countries. In business for more than 70 years, FlightSafety currently operates the world's largest fleet of advanced full-flight simulators at learning centers and training locations on six continents. For more information, please visit flightsafety.com.

