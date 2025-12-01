Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTC Pink: KASHF) (the "Company"), an impact-driven technology company, today announced a strategic realignment of its growth initiatives within the GreenTech sector.

As part of this refined strategy, the Company and Spark Plug Chargers Inc. ("Spark Plug") have mutually agreed to pursue a strategic partnership, concluding the previously announced Letter of Intent (LOI) in favor of this new collaborative alliance. This transition allows both parties to pursue independent growth paths while maintaining a synergistic relationship focused on future collaboration.

This decision follows a comprehensive market review and due diligence process conducted over the past six months. Management views this period as a vital investment in strategic research, which provided the Company with deep visibility into the evolving landscape of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure and smart city development.

Insights gained during this process revealed that the most significant value creation-and the strongest alignment with the Company's core Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)-lies in the convergence of Intelligent Sustainable Infrastructure and the Company's proprietary impact technologies. Consequently, the Company has determined that a partnership model, rather than a direct acquisition, offers the optimal framework to leverage Spark Plug's hardware expertise alongside Intellabridge's software and impact capabilities.

Management Commentary "We appreciate the cooperation and transparency of the Spark Plug team throughout this process," said John Eagleton, CEO of Intellabridge. "The due diligence phase was time well spent, as it allowed us to rigorously test our assumptions and identify our core competitive advantages. We believe that transitioning to a partnership model will allow us to unlock greater synergies than a traditional acquisition. We look forward to exploring ways to deploy our 'Impact-as-a-Service' loyalty layer across the broader infrastructure ecosystem, driving value for our shareholders and measurable impact for the planet."

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation is an impact-driven technology company that builds impact solutions to advance global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Company focuses specifically on the CleanTech, GreenTech, and intelligent infrastructure sectors. Intellabridge develops proprietary technology solutions designed to create measurable societal impact and sustainable business growth.

For more information on Intellabridge, visit www.intellabridge.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

"John Eagleton"

John Eagleton, CEO

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "will", "plan", "on track", "possible", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276542

SOURCE: Intellabridge Technology Corporation