Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: QN3) (the "Company" or "Nord") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of 16,000,000 flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.25 per FT Unit raising gross proceeds of $4,000,000.

Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.28 per share, subject to acceleration, for a period of two years from closing, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") approval.

The acceleration clause of the Warrants will provide that, if, over a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days between the date of issuance and the expiry of the Warrants, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the TSXV (or such other stock exchange where the majority of the trading volume occurs) exceeds $0.36 for each of those ten (10) consecutive days, the Company may, at any time after such an occurrence, give written notice (via news release) to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire at 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of notice (the "Accelerated Exercise Period") unless exercised by the holders prior to such date. Upon receipt of such notice, the holders of the Warrants will have 30 days to exercise their Warrants. Any Warrants which remain unexercised at 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of such notice will expire at that time. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the closing date of the Private placement in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Exchange.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has entered into a Finder's Fee Agreement with Research Capital Corporation (the "Finder"), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to pay the Finder a cash commission equal to 8.0% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering and to issue to the Finder such number of non-transferrable Common Share purchase warrants (the "Finder Warrants") as equals 8.0% of the number of FT Units sold under the Offering.

The Company also announces that it has entered into an agreement with the Finder dated November 25, 2025 pursuant to which the Finder has agreed to provide financial advisory services to the Company (the "Advisory Agreement"). The Advisory Agreement has a term of 60 days and in consideration of the services rendered, the Company has agreed to pay the Finder a cash fee of $25,000 (plus applicable taxes) and, subject to Exchange approval, to issue the Finder an aggregate of 100,000 Common Shares (the "Advisory Shares"). The Advisory Shares shall be subject to a hold period expiring four months and a day from the date of issuance.

The Company will use the gross proceeds from the issuance of FT Shares to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" and qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures", as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. operates the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, where the Company has established a unique position integrating high-grade silver discovery with strategic metals recovery operations. The Company's flagship Castle property encompasses 63 sq. km of exploration ground and the past-producing Castle Mine, complemented by the Castle East discovery where drilling has delineated 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources grading an average of 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals Press Release May 27, 2020, for the resource estimate.

Nord's integrated processing strategy leverages the synergistic value of multiple metals. High-grade silver recovery supports the economics of extracting critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and other battery metals, while the Company's proprietary Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process enables production of technical-grade cobalt sulphate and nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations. This multi-metal approach, combined with established infrastructure including TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, positions Nord to capitalize on both precious metals markets and the growing demand for battery materials.

The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of battery metals properties in Northern Quebec through its 35% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) as well as the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 32 square kilometers of prospective ground near Cochrane, Ontario.

More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276561

SOURCE: Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.