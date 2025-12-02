Ideagen's CEO explains why binary outcomes and high stakes make compliance ideal for autonomous AI

The CEO of one of the world's leading global compliance software developers, Ideagen, has today (December 2, 2025) said compliance represents the one domain where autonomous AI will succeed despite technology insights company Gartner warning "… over 40% of agentic AI projects will be canceled by the end of 2027".

Ben Dorks, Ideagen CEO

Speaking at the launch of their own agentic AI platform Ideagen Mazlan, Ben Dorks said: "Autonomous AI will succeed in compliance because failure is measurable, stakes are high and outcomes are binary.

"AI that continuously monitors jurisdictional or industry specific compliance frameworks, detects patterns across thousands of records, raises actions for others to follow, flags gaps before audits, autonomously? That's agentic. It will literally save lives and is the most transformative shift in protecting people, products and processes we have ever seen."

Initial piloting has demonstrated significant acceleration in adoption and benefit, in some cases squeezing 30 minute-tasks down to just two minutes. More significantly, estimates show that enterprise level implementation that could take a company six to nine months, could be achieved in around 30 days

"In the new year, we'll be adding things like a voice interface so workers on the frontline, who might be in heavy PPE, can just tell Mazlan what's happened," said Dorks.

"And it's intuitive, people won't need to be trained to use it. If we can break down barriers to the adoption of digital solutions, then businesses are operating with better data which in turn results in the safer products and processes and a better return on that investment."

Ideagen achieved the highest score for its AI integration in the 2025 Verdantix Green quadrant with Christopher Sayers, Senior Analyst at Verdantix stating: "Businesses seeking efficiency and safety improvements will find benefits in Ideagen's pervasive use of AI."

Ideagen Mazlan was also highlighted in Verdantix's recent Future of AI-Enabled EHS Software Solutions: "These developments signal a broader shift towards AI that is not just assistive but increasingly capable of autonomously managing compliance and safety risks across complex environments."

Dorks was also quick to stress that Ideagen Mazlan is not a bolt-on solution to increase productivity: "It's intelligence, built in. Most 'agentic AI' isn't agentic at all it's assistive AI with better marketing! AI that accurately answers questions when you ask them? That's a chatbot.

"Our agentic AI works on three simple principles: it's built into Ideagen solutions, it understands your specific industry context and appears naturally throughout your workflows.

"It knows OSHA, ISO and the legislation in your jurisdiction, it knows your own policies and data then uses this to analyze incidents, identifying risks, automating compliance tasks.

"But crucially, like autopilot technology on planes, we've built it to ensure that the power still sits with the human. Final oversight and approval remains with the quality managers and health and safety teams, but Mazlan is autonomously doing the heavy lifting.

"I'll be honest, we could have gone further, but the world isn't ready for that yet, agentic AI still needs to earn humanity's trust before we give it full control. But what it can do to keep workplaces safe, reduce product recalls, keep supply chains moving, prevent harmful contaminants entering food? It's mind blowing."

Ideagen is one of the world's leading providers of governance risk and compliance software (GRC) offering the widest spectrum of compliance solutions of any provider covering health and safety, quality, risk, audit, productivity and environmental monitoring.

Its customers include 75% of the top global pharmaceutical companies, more than 250 airlines, nine of the top 10 global aerospace and defense corporations, more than a third of the world's automotive companies, nine of the top 10 global accounting firms, 65% of the world's top food and beverage brands and over 2,000 government organizations, hospitals and healthcare centers.

