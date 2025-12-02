London remains the most congested city in the U.K., but delays drop 10%, contributing to nationwide improvements

48% of U.K. urban areas saw reduced congestion in 2025

Global congestion continues to rise, with 62% of cities experiencing increased delays

INRIX, a global leader in transportation data and analytics, today released the 2025 Global Traffic Scorecard, the world's most comprehensive benchmark of mobility performance. Spanning 36 countries and nearly 1,000 cities, the Scorecard reveals a world where congestion is climbing almost everywhere. However, the U.K. bucked the trend with notable reductions in travel delays.

Globally, 62% of urban areas saw increased congestion, compared to only 26% experiencing improvements. In contrast, the U.K. recorded decreases in nearly half of the areas analyzed. Delays fell in 48% of U.K. urban areas, versus increases in 38%, with the remaining 14% unchanged.

London Leads Congestion, But Delays Improve

London remained the U.K.'s most congested city in 2025, but conditions improved significantly. Drivers lost 91 hours to traffic, a 10% decrease from 2024. London alone accounted for nearly half of the country's total delays. Bristol (64 hours lost), Manchester (62 hours), Leeds (59 hours), and Birmingham (57 hours) rounded out the top five.

Outside the largest metros, several smaller urban areas saw notable growth in delays. Cambridge and Rochester both entered the U.K.'s top 10 most congested cities in 2025, with traffic delays rising 15% year-over-year in each.

Across the country, U.K. drivers lost an average of 59 hours to congestion, costing £822 per driver and £11 billion nationwide in 2025.

Global Context: Congestion Climbs Elsewhere

Istanbul again topped the global ranking with 118 hours lost, followed by Chicago (112 hours) and Mexico City (108 hours). Several dense Western cities also saw flat or declining delays-including Paris (-7%), Los Angeles (-1%), and New York (0%)-but these were exceptions amid year-over-year increases worldwide.

INRIX: Using Data to Drive Smarter Mobility Decisions

The key findings of the INRIX 2025 Global Traffic Scorecard provide a quantifiable benchmark for governments and cities across the world to measure progress to improve urban mobility and track the impact of spending on smart city initiatives. Please visit https://inrix.com/scorecard/ for the full report.

Access to reliable, consistent data is the first step in addressing traffic congestion. INRIX data and analytics on mobility, traffic signals, parking, safety and population movement can help city planners and engineers make data-based decisions to prioritize spending to maximize benefits and reduce costs now and into the future.

