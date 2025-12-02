NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.: NEXCOM Simplifies Time-Sensitive Networking for Industrial Edge

TAIPEI, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, has unveiled the verified performance results of its Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) switch, ISA 142, confirming full IEEE 802.1AS (gPTP) compliance and nanosecond-level precision in extensive validation tests. As detailed in NEXCOM's newly released technical white paper, the report reveals test configurations, tools, and outcomes that demonstrate how ISA 142 delivers proven, real-world TSN accuracy.

Designed for smart warehouse automation, production logistics, and industrial edge networks, ISA 142 acts as a factory time distribution gateway, synchronizing machines, sensors, and controllers under a unified, sub-microsecond clock. This precision coordination enables predictable, stable and real-time data transmission across large-scale automation environments.

To simplify deployment, ISA 142 integrates NEXCOM TSN Switch Suite, a toolkit that makes TSN activation fast and manageable. It streamlines configuration of IEEE 802.1AS, 802.1Qav, and 802.1Qbv, reducing setup time and eliminating unnecessary complexity. With its hybrid design combining open-source synchronization and hardware-level control, NEXCOM TSN Switch Suite allows deterministic performance to be achieved quickly-even in networks combining legacy and modern equipment.

Powered by an industrial-grade Intel Atom quad-core processor, ISA 142 delivers 16 ruggedized ports, dual DC power input, and wide-temperature operation, ensuring reliability in demanding industrial and logistics environments. Built-in security features safeguard critical industrial assets against network threats, providing both performance and protection at the edge.

With TSN adoption accelerating across industries, NEXCOM validated ISA 142 solution bridges the gap between IT and OT, transforming standard Ethernet into a deterministic, time-aware network ready to power next-generation automation.

Discover how NEXCOM simplifies TSN - read the full white paper.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM is shaping the future of AI-powered networking with its software-defined solutions. Through its Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, NEXCOM delivers cutting-edge platforms for Cybersecurity, OT Security, SD-WAN, SASE, Load Balancing, 5G uCPE, edge AI, and more. NCS specializes in professional design and manufacturing services, enabling reliable and scalable network infrastructures for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, NEXCOM's solutions empower customers worldwide to build resilient, high-performance networks tailored to the demands of tomorrow's connectivity challenges.

