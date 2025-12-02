phData, Inc.: phData Awarded 2025 AWS Design Partner of the Year Award

phData recognized as Design Partner of the Year winner, among a select group of AWS Partners around the globe that help their customers drive innovation.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / phData is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2025 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe who are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

AWS Award Badge

A magenta-colored badge that says, "Partner of the Year"

phData has been named the winner of Design Partner of the Year, US and Canada, recognizing organizations that develop software or hardware that runs on or is integrated with AWS and have achieved a marquee design win with demonstrable regional impact.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2025, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

This recognition highlights phData's Vendor Procurement AI Agent solution , an agentic checkout automation built with Amazon Bedrock (Amazon Nova-Act), AWS Lambda, and Amazon ECS to execute end-to-end vendor orders autonomously with guardrails and auditability - turning hours-long workflows into minutes and creating a repeatable foundation for high-volume purchasing automation.

"Winning the 2025 AWS Design Partner of the Year award is an incredible honor and a testament to our team's obsession with building secure, scalable solutions on AWS," said Sam Mehlhaff, SVP, Partnerships and Marketing at phData. "We're excited to continue innovating for customers on AWS, leveraging advanced services to scale intelligent automation and turn real-world complexity into predictable, repeatable outcomes."

"We've been on AWS since day one, and with Amazon Nova-Act, we're able to automate complex workflows in a way that's both scalable and reliable," said Tom Jaklitsch, Co-Founder & CTO at Order.co. "Our partnership with the phData team has provided the foundation to design a highly scalable agentic AI solution on AWS that streamlines order placement across any vendor website, regardless of site-specific complexities, and I would highly recommend them to others in the industry."

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global levels. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three-ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

About phData

phData is a leading AI and data services company that specializes in AI and data applications, from conception to production. The company's global delivery team partners with the world's top brands to execute data initiatives in artificial intelligence, data engineering, applications, analytics, and managed services for cloud platforms.

