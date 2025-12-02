Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Victory Square Technologies Inc. (CSE: VST) (FSE: 6F6) (OTC Pink: VSQTF) ("Victory Square" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and provided a comprehensive update on key developments across its digital health, biotech, pet wellness, climate tech, and immersive technology platforms.

The Company's complete financial statements and Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for Q3 2025 are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights

Three months ended September 30, 2025:

Adjusted Revenue: $12.83 million

GAAP Revenue: $10.52 million

Gross Margin: $2.33 million

Adjusted EBITDA: $1.26 million

Cash & Marketable Securities: $25.91 million

Nine months ended September 30, 2025:

Adjusted Revenue: $26.71 million

GAAP Revenue: $20.44 million

"Q3 was another quarter of focused execution across our portfolio," said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square. "Hydreight continued its national expansion in digital health, Insu progressed toward first-in-human oral insulin studies, Pawsible launched its $10 million fund and studio, and XR Immersive Tech deepened its move into health-related IP. These developments reinforce our long-term strategy and the core verticals where we see significant opportunity for value creation."

PORTFOLIO & STRATEGIC UPDATE

Hydreight Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NURS) (OTCQB: HYDTF) (FSE: SO6)

Hydreight, Victory Square's flagship digital health subsidiary, continued to be the Company's strongest operational driver in Q3 2025. Beyond its financial performance, Hydreight has established itself as one of the most recognized and awarded growth companies in the digital health sector.

Industry Recognition: Over the past 18-24 months, Hydreight has been nationally recognized for its growth, innovation, and compliance-first approach, including:

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Canada

Deloitte Technology Fast 500 North America

Financial Times: Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies

TSX Venture Top 50 Ranking

These third-party rankings reinforce Hydreight's position as one of the fastest-growing companies in North America, across all sectors - not only digital health.

Key Operational and Strategic Highlights :

Significant year-over-year revenue growth , with GAAP and topline revenues more than doubling compared to Q3 2024.

Fourth consecutive profitable quarter , reflecting Hydreight's disciplined cost structure and unit economics.

Internal expectations of approximately 1.3 million product orders placed for FY2025

1,100+ licenses sold across multiple categories, supporting a diversified multi-vertical revenue base.

A nationally scaled clinical network of nurses, medical directors, and prescribing partners , enabling compliant operations across all 50 U.S. states.

$18.64 million in cash at quarter-end, supporting operational stability and planned vertical expansion.

Strategic Positioning: Hydreight operates at the intersection of several high-growth health segments, including GLP-1 therapies, peptide medicine, hormone optimization, at-home testing, and longevity programs. These verticals have been among the fastest-growing segments in direct-to-consumer healthcare, and Hydreight's compliance infrastructure - medical directors, telehealth integrations, pharmacy relationships, and a 50-state clinician network - provides the foundation for safe, scalable expansion.

Hydreight's VSDHOne platform extends these capabilities by enabling clinics, med-spas, and digital health brands to plug into a turnkey nationwide infrastructure, reducing their operational and regulatory barriers to entry.

Victory Square participates economically through its equity interest in Hydreight and a recurring 10% profit share from VSDHOne, providing an additional revenue stream tied to the platform's long-term growth.

Hydreight's complete Q3 2025 financial results and disclosure can be reviewed in its news release available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Digital Health Initiatives:

Victory Square continued to support digital health platforms serving telehealth, diagnostics, virtual care, and clinician-network enablement. These include:

A telehealth and e-pharmacy infrastructure spanning all 50 U.S. states

Compliance frameworks for remote prescribing

Diagnostics and at-home testing partnerships

These initiatives aim to support companies operating in areas such as metabolic health, dermatology, hormone optimization, and preventative health.

Industry Context

U.S. healthcare spending projected to reach US$7.2 trillion by 2031 (CMS)

50% of U.S. care delivery is inefficient (Deloitte)

Administrative overhead equals 25% of U.S. healthcare spending (JAMA)

40% of Americans forgo or delay care due to cost or access challenges (KFF)

Digital health adoption continues to increase with growth in at-home testing, wearables, telehealth, personalized treatments, and hybrid care models.

$10 Million Digital Health & Longevity Accelerator

In January 2025, Victory Square and Hydreight launched a $10M accelerator to incubate direct-to-consumer health companies scaling on the VSDHOne platform.

The accelerator focuses on:

Biomarker & genetic testing

Tele-pharmacy

Dermatology & skincare

Sexual health & hair loss

GLP-1 & metabolic programs

TRT & peptide therapies

Longevity & preventative health

The program provides integrated telehealth access, compliance support, pharmacy connections, and marketing resources.

Insu Therapeutics Inc. - Biotech Platform

Insu Therapeutics continued development of its oral insulin tablet. As disclosed by Insu:

Preclinical work is ongoing

The formulation is being evaluated under a 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway

First-in-human studies are targeted for 2026, subject to regulatory review

Leadership includes Dr. Anubhav Pratap-Singh, Ammad Shorbaji, and Dr. Tom Elliott.

Pawsible Ventures Inc. - Pet Health Platform

Pawsible launched a $10M venture fund and studio aimed at accelerating innovation in pet health, including:

Veterinary care software

Diagnostics & biohealth

AI clinical tools

Emotional wellness

Personalized supplements & pharmaceuticals

Pawsible anticipates supporting 15-20 companies over the next three years. Pet wellness is viewed as a natural extension of Victory Square's digital health infrastructure.

XR Immersive Tech

Expansion Into Health IP, Immersive Diagnostics & Prior Life Sciences Experience

XR Immersive Tech continued accelerating its shift into health-related intellectual property throughout 2025, adapting its immersive and simulation technologies to support next-generation digital health applications.

Building on earlier work with global life sciences organizations-including prior immersive simulation projects for Bayer Pharmaceuticals and regulatory-focused experience involving the FDA-XR is now applying its technical capabilities to emerging opportunities in digital-first care, patient education, and diagnostic visualization.

Current development areas include:

Digital twin models for metabolic and chronic-condition tracking

3D visualization of biomarker and diagnostic data

Immersive patient-education and treatment-adherence tools

Virtual onboarding experiences for programs such as weight loss, hormone optimization, and longevity care

Simulation-based clinical workflows designed to complement telehealth and at-home testing environments

XR's transition aligns with Victory Square's broader healthcare infrastructure, adding an immersive layer intended to enhance patient engagement, clarity of care, and the usability of virtual-first health solutions.

SafeTest Diagnósticos - Digital Health in Brazil

SafeTest continued expanding its telehealth and diagnostic capabilities within Brazil's US$15B diagnostics market, building on established relationships with clinics, hospitals, and retailers.

Services include:

At-home diagnostic testing

Virtual consultations

Prescription and follow-up care

SafeTest remains Victory Square's primary presence in Latin American digital health.

Additional Portfolio Notes

Victory Square manages a diversified portfolio of 20+ companies across:

Digital Health & Wellness

AI & Machine Learning

Gaming & Immersive Technologies

Climate Tech

Pet Health & Wellness

Web3 / Blockchain Infrastructure

Capital Recycling & Allocation:

The Company continues reviewing monetization opportunities for non-core assets. Recent examples include:

Sale of AI fintech tools to Yocale.ai

Sale of BlockX to Edge Total Intelligence

On September 22, 2025, Victory Square announced a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) permitting the repurchase of up to 5,000,000 common shares.

Looking Ahead

Priorities for Q4 2025 and 2026 include:

Supporting Hydreight, VSDHOne, and VSDH platforms

Advancing Insu's development program

Supporting Pawsible's fund and studio initiatives

Continuing development of XR's immersive health tools

Ongoing NCIB activity and selective capital recycling

"We remain focused on execution within each platform," added Tejani. "Our goal is to build long-term, sustainable value by supporting companies aligned with our core sectors."

