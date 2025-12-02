The Oulu2026 Opening Festival on 16-18 January 2026 transforms the city centre into a vibrant celebration of culture, community and northern creativity. It marks the beginning of a historic year and invites residents, visitors and partners from Finland, Europe and beyond to take part in a unique moment for Oulu and its 39 partner municipalities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251201071170/en/

In January, Oulu's city centre will transform into the Oulu2026 Opening Festival area. Photo: Harri Tarvainen City of Oulu image bank.

"After years of preparation, Oulu2026 is finally here. The Opening Festival gives everyone a chance to be part of something that will only happen once, and it all begins in the heart of Oulu," says Piia Rantala-Korhonen, CEO of Oulu2026.

Almost 200 events, over 20 venues

The Opening Festival presents a wide range of art and cultural experiences all over the city centre. From exhibitions and concerts to community art, workshops and outdoor performances, the programme reflects the creativity and collaboration that defines Oulu2026. Most events are free of charge and open to audiences of all ages, reinforcing the festival's inclusive and welcoming spirit.

Visitors are encouraged to explore freely throughout the weekend. The festival is designed as a journey through the city: wherever you go, something is happening concerts, ice hockey, acrobatics, car tuning, panel discussions, pub quizzes, art exhibitions and stomping techno parties, and more. Several events will be streamed live on the Oulu2026 YouTube channel, ensuring broad access for audiences across Europe.

Official Opening Ceremony at Oulu Market Square

The European Capital of Culture year will be officially opened on Friday, 16 January, at Oulu Market Square. The 30-minute ceremony will mark Oulu's entry onto the European cultural stage. The event will also be showed on screens on the Rotuaari stage and at Valkea shopping centre.

Throughout the weekend, the Market Square area will continue to host performances and activities for all ages, including music, dance, Arctic food and creating art together.

A first glimpse into the Oulu2026 cultural programme

The festival offers a preview of the artistic voices, partners and themes that will shape the Oulu2026 year, most of which will offer a taste of what will be experienced later in the year. Cultural venues and museums across Oulu will open their doors with special programmes. The Oulu Museum of Art will present Eanangiella Voice of the Land, a major exhibition celebrating the vitality and beauty of Sámi culture. At the same time, Kiasma'sEar Worm media art exhibition opens, and the Cathedral Sounds event will highlight the importance of church and traditions as part of European cultural heritage.

Theatre and performance will also take centre stage. The Oulu Theatre will host the world premiere of the Sámi opera Ovllá, created with the Oulu Symphony Orchestra and Sámi National TheatreBeaivváš. On the Rotuaari stage, northern Finnish artists and performers will appear throughout the weekend.

At Valve Culture Centre, visitors can explore previews of the wider Oulu2026 programme, community art projects, storytelling, dance and light installations that illuminate the building after dark.

Partner municipalities at the heart of the celebrations

The Opening Festival highlights the entire Oulu2026 region. The Pekuri Shopping Mall will present a journey across the wide region, which comprises 40 municipalities. Partners from Kalajoki valley, Kainuu, the northern end of the Bothnian Bay and Pyhäjoki valley will bring their colourful greetings to the festival. Their presence underlines the richness and collaborative spirit of the Oulu2026 programme.

European Lounges bring international perspectives

A new feature for 2026, the European Lounges will take place in cafés, restaurants and cultural venues throughout the city centre. These spaces introduce past, present and future European Capitals of Culture and offer opportunities to meet representatives from Turku, Kiruna, Trencín and members of the Culture Next network. At the Oulu10 EU Lounge, guests from Liepaja will share their own cultural flavours and stories.

A warm start to a year on the European cultural stage

The Opening Festival is organised by the Oulu Cultural Foundation in collaboration with organisations, artists, volunteers, businesses and communities across the region. The festival embodies the spirit of the Oulu2026 year: creativity, collaboration, northern perspective and the belief that culture can bring people together in meaningful ways.

The full festival programme is available at:

https://oulu2026.eu/en/oulu2026-opening-festival/

Media Accreditation

Are you a journalist, photographer, or content creator? Apply for accreditation to Oulu2026-events!

Apply here: GEST

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251201071170/en/

Contacts:

Sandy Kantola

Executive Producer

+358 40 186 4071

sandy.kantola@oulu2026.eu