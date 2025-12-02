The U.S. Trade Representative has extended the exclusion of 178 items from the Section 301 import tariffs that were put in place by the prior administration in 2024. The still standing tariffs include a 50% increase on solar cells.From pv magazine USA The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has extended the exclusion of certain classes of hardware, including solar manufacturing equipment, from the Section 301 import tariffs. According to the USTR, the 178 exclusions were set to expire on November 29, 2025; however, the agency has extended them to November 10, 2026. In the political section ...

