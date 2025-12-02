Trustech, the leading international event for trust-based technologies and the flagship exhibition for the identity and payments sectors, provides the perfect stage for Identis to make its global debut. As the industry gathers to showcase innovation and transformation, Identis officially marks the evolution of the Matica Group, combining decades of experience with a renewed vision for the digital era.

"Today marks a milestone for our Group, our customers, our employees, and all our stakeholders," stated Sandro Camilleri, CEO of Identis, the new corporate identity under which Matica Group will operate going forward.

Over the past years, the Group has experienced an impressive growth, driven by strong in-house innovation and a series of strategic complementary acquisitions. This momentum has enabled the organization to build one of the industry's most comprehensive portfolios across two critical domains: Secure Identity and Payment

When Matica's name was chosen, the company's core mission was clear: serving financial institutions with advanced payment card issuance systems. Matica rapidly became a trusted partner for financial institutions worldwide.

Since then, the business has transformed profoundly and Identis has become one of the largest worldwide players in the Secure ID market. This has enabled the group to leverage cutting-edge technologies and expanded beyond its physical-systems heritage. What once existed in the physical world now converges with the digital realm, accelerating Identis' evolution from hardware-centric manufacturing to fully integrated identity ecosystems.

As a family-owned business, Identis continues to draw strength from its entrepreneurial roots, a worldwide presence, international team and state-of-the-art technologies competing with much larger industry players. Identis offer a bridge from physical to digital solutions (Centralized, Decentralized, and Digital ID

"Identity now accounts for 50% of our yearly revenue, marking a new era where technology and innovation shape who we are," added Mr. Camilleri. "Identis stands on the proud foundations of Matica, Panini and UbiQ combined with our large Secure ID business."

The Identis portfolio encompasses about 100 solutions between Secure ID and Payments, spanning hardware, software, and consumables. Thanks to the Group's modular and interoperable architecture, these systems seamlessly adapt to a wide range of customer environments.

This evolution deserved a brand that reflects the Group's current markets and its values. While the name is new, the pillars remain unchanged. People, cutting-edge Technologies, and Innovative Products continue to define Identis DNA signalling a clear focus on delivering what customers need most: reliability, innovation, and long-term partnership.

This is Identis.

Discover more on www.identisgroup.com and on our YouTube podcast

