ZAGENO Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition for Excellence in Life Sciences E-commerce Leadership

ZAGENO earns global recognition for driving innovation, operational efficiency, and transformative customer value across the life sciences e-commerce ecosystem.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that ZAGENO has been recognized with the 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition in the life sciences e-commerce industry for its outstanding achievements in digital innovation, customer value enhancement, and strategic market execution. This recognition highlights ZAGENO's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its global position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in a rapidly evolving life sciences landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: visionary innovation & performance and customer impact. ZAGENO excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing with scale, precision, and operational efficiency. "ZAGENO aligns closely with key technology trends shaping the life sciences industry by combining upstream integration, AI-driven automation, and personalized user experiences. The platform positions itself early in the procurement process, capturing product data directly from experiments through integrations with electronic lab notebooks and workflow automation tools," said Amartya Bose, Senior Consultant at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on digital innovation, global expansion, and deep customer partnerships, ZAGENO has demonstrated strong adaptability in a fast-changing market environment. The company's continued investment in data-driven procurement intelligence and automation has enabled it to scale effectively across global biotechnology and pharmaceutical markets.

Innovation remains central to ZAGENO's operating model. Its AI-powered, end-to-end procurement platform consolidates millions of SKUs, streamlines workflows, and enhances decision-making across lab, procurement, and finance teams. The platform offers enterprise-grade flexibility, scalability, and performance. "We are honored to receive Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition," said Florian Wegener, Co-Founder and CEO of ZAGENO. "This acknowledgement underscores our belief that scientists, lab operations, and procurement teams deserve consumer-grade digital experiences that also meet the highest standards for compliance, data quality, and savings. By unifying millions of products, AI-driven guidance, and deep integrations into one platform, we help our customers accelerate R&D while making every dollar of lab spend work harder."

ZAGENO's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its market differentiation. By enabling seamless onboarding, supporting self-service procurement through a consumer-like interface, and maintaining high levels of platform reliability, the company delivers predictable, high-value outcomes for global life sciences organizations. Its customer-first engagement model, sustained support infrastructure, and localized partnership network have been instrumental in delivering long-term value across diverse customer segments.

Frost & Sullivan commends ZAGENO for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation roadmap, and customer-centric culture continue to shape the future of the life sciences e-commerce industry while driving tangible operational and financial impact for clients worldwide.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors organizations that are redefining their industries through bold innovation, strategic excellence, and forward-looking leadership.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

About ZAGENO

ZAGENO is the leading R&D lab supply procurement platform, bringing together Guided Buying, a Single-Entry Point (SEP), and AI-driven insights to streamline how scientists and procurement teams' work. Researchers access 40M+ SKUs from 5,000+ brands with real-time availability, while procurement teams execute supplier strategies, consolidate orders, and enforce compliance. With fully automated source-to-pay workflows, ZAGENO removes manual work and maverick spend-saving money, saving time, and accelerating R&D through its industry-first Metacart and One-Creditor Model. Learn more at www.zageno.com.

