SEGRO PLC: SEGRO SIGNS PRE-LET IN GERMANY

2 December 2025

SEGRO PLC ("SEGRO")

SEGRO SIGNS PRE-LET FOR A 86,000 SQ M

DISTRIBUTION CENTRE IN GERMANY

SEGRO has signed a pre-let development agreement with a major international retailer for an 86,000 sq m distribution centre in the densely populated Rhine-Ruhr region of Germany.

The warehouse will be built to the highest of sustainability standards, offering the occupier the most modern, energy efficient space for their operations, and will also prioritise employee wellbeing.

Construction is expected to start on site in Spring 2026 and is due to complete in mid-2027.

Marco Simonetti, Managing Director, Continental Europe at SEGRO, said:

"We are delighted to have secured a pre-let commitment for the largest plot on one of our newest development schemes in Germany. It demonstrates that our strategy to develop in the most prime locations, combined with our strong customer relationships and focus on building quality, sustainable spaces, gives us a competitive advantage and positions us well to attract the most sophisticated and exacting occupiers."

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris. The company owns, manages and develops modern warehousing, industrial property and data centres across the UK and seven other European countries, with a portfolio of 10.8 million square metres of space (116 million square feet) valued at £21.4 billion at 30 June 2025.

Founded in 1920, SEGRO's active approach to asset management and disciplined approach to capital allocation has created a portfolio of high-quality, sustainable buildings in some of Europe's largest cities and at key transport and digital infrastructure hubs.

From big-box logistics to urban warehousing and data centres, SEGRO creates the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. It provides the infrastructure of modern economies and everyday life, enabling efficient, low-carbon supply chains and digital connectivity across Europe, helping drive growth and job creation. This space supports a diverse customer base including retailers, manufacturers, logistics providers and technology companies.

SEGRO is committed to being a force for societal and environmental good, prioritising Championing low-carbon growth, Investing in local communities and environments, and Nurturing talent.

For more information, visit www.SEGRO.com.

