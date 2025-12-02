Dongkuk CM has introduced an ultra-high-reflectivity color steel sheet designed to boost the performance of bifacial rooftop PV systems, increasing solar reflectance to 80-85. The new material also offers enhanced corrosion resistance, long-term durability, and added cooling benefits thanks to its advanced plating and dual-layer design, according to the manufacturer.Dongkuk CM, a unit of South Korean steel manufacturer Dongkuk Steel, has launched new color steel sheets for applications in roofs hosting bifacial PV systems. Color steel sheets, which are also known as pre-painted or color-coated ...

