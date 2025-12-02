GAIA is the world's first AI-driven roulette host now in commercial use.

Global entertainment brand SkillOnNet has announced the launch of GAIA Roulette, a groundbreaking new roulette experience powered by artificial intelligence.

The game which is now live on PlayUZU Mexico, with plans to expand to additional markets across the SkillOnNet network in the coming months blends the thrill of RNG gameplay with the 3D realism of a live dealer. It's the world's first AI-driven roulette host now in commercial use.

Unlike traditional RNG tables, GAIA Roulette features an intelligent, interactive digital dealer that is personalized to each player. GAIA learns player preferences, adapts its communication style, and provides real-time assistance, helping users understand bets, game flow, and strategies.

Players can discuss game events asking questions about game results, previous numbers, their wins and losses, and review gameplay history but they can also talk about everyday topics like hobbies, sports, foods, movies, weather and more to make the experience more enjoyable.

Designed and developed in-house by SkillOnNet, GAIA stands for Gaming AI Agent. It uses GPT-4.1-mini for chat, which supports every language, so players worldwide can converse with her in their native tongue.

For players who enjoy the personal touch of a live dealer, GAIA provides the next best thing. And because it's powered by RNG technology, they also enjoy faster gameplay and more spins per session than a real live-dealer environment.

For SkillOnNet, GAIA represents a major step forward for AI-driven gaming and personalised casino experiences.

Jani Kontturi, Head of Games at SkillOnNet, said: "With GAIA Roulette, we're redefining what's possible in RNG casino entertainment, and we're proud to bring our players something truly revolutionary. PlayUZU has always been about fairness, fun, and innovative entertainment and GAIA fits perfectly with that promise. This launch will set a new standard for what players can expect from online roulette."

