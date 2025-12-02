RSL Finance (No.1) Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

2 December 2025

RSL Finance (No. 1) Plc (the "Company") - 213800MZK854C5G27E68

Notice for Extension to Accounts Filing Deadline

The Notice for Extension to Accounts Filing Deadline is available on the following link:

Extension to Annual Accounts Filing Deadline

For further information please contact:

RSL Finance (No. 1) Plc

4th Floor

140 Aldersgate Street

London EC1A 4HY

spvservices@apexgroup.com