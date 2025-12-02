Anzeige
Darum setzen kluge Investoren auf die Rohstoffe Lithium, Antimon und Gold
Dow Jones News
02.12.2025 09:33 Uhr
Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
02-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

02/12/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount    Security Description                          Listing Category  ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
87700     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
55808     Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid        Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
1108000    Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like IE00B4LHWP62 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
574000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
60000     21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid    Debt and debt-like CH1199067674 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
220000    Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid     Debt and debt-like FR0013416716 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
50000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
12000     WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc 
 
14000     Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid            Debt and debt-like XS2376095068 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
6250     Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid            Debt and debt-like XS2376095068 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
600000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid             Debt and debt-like XS2940466316 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
       Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by CHERRY TRADING Securitised 
40000     CO due 30/11/2026; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD7.47 derivatives    XS3227907915 --  
       each) 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
2000000    Securities due 02/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to  Securitised    XS3135967613 --  
       bearer of GBP1 each)                          derivatives 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
2400     WisdomTree Gasoline; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXW40 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
28500     WisdomTree Soybean Oil; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY435 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
36500     WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid                      Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY658 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
147000    WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid              Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
124100    WisdomTree Silver; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY328 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
129000    WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKC09 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
68400     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid         Debt and debt-like JE00B78DPL57 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
59900     WisdomTree Copper 1x Daily Short; fully paid              Debt and debt-like JE00B24DK645 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
103000    WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
4000     WisdomTree Corn; fully paid                      Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB441 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
10500     WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY211 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
22600     WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
20100     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
370000    WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
35600     WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
6500     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid       Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
2400     WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
5500     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid           Debt and debt-like JE00B24DLX86 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
19700     WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
14500     WisdomTree Cotton; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXT11 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
34000     WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid                      Debt and debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
1000     WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB557 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
289700    WisdomTree Gold; fully paid                      Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXX56 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
63000     WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXN58 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
18000     WisdomTree Softs; fully paid                      Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYJ87 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
16000     WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYF40 --  
                                           securities
95000     WisdomTree Livestock; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYK92 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
500000    WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY8102 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
576000    WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid                Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
93000     WisdomTree Sugar 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY7H96 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
8000     Leverage Shares 2x Long Super Micro Computer (SMCI) ETP Securities;  Debt and debt-like XS2944889109 --  
       fully paid                               securities 
 
 
25000     Leverage Shares 2x Long Super Micro Computer (SMCI) ETP Securities;  Debt and debt-like XS2944889109 --  
       fully paid                               securities 
 
 
49000     Leverage Shares 3x Alibaba ETP Securities; fully paid         Debt and debt-like XS2337090851 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
10000     Leverage Shares 3x Long Rheinmetall (RHM) ETP Securities due 15/09/  Debt and debt-like XS3103698299 --  
       2075; fully paid                            securities 
 
 
32000     Leverage Shares 3x Long Semiconductors ETP Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like XS2399367502 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
11000     LS 1x Tesla Tracker ETP; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like XS2337093798 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
7000     LS WTI Oil ETC; fully paid                       Debt and debt-like XS2691037878 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
50000     WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
22380     WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00B588CD74 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
100000    WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
26000     WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid                Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS2W53 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
8000     WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3002 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: QNB Finance Ltd 
 
1880000000  2.20% Notes due 01/12/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes to    Debt and debt-like HK0001231791 --  
       bearer of CNY1,000,000 each)                      securities 

Issuer Name: NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC 
 
25320192   Ordinary Shares of 25p each; fully paid                Closed-ended    GB0006450703 --  
                                           investment funds 

Issuer Name: Northern 2 VCT PLC 
 
16751648   Ordinary Shares of 5p each; fully paid                 Closed-ended    GB0005356430 --  
                                           investment funds 

Issuer Name: Northern 3 VCT plc 
 
12754862   Ordinary Shares of 5p each; fully paid                 Closed-ended    GB0031152027 --  
                                           investment funds 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
7000     WisdomTree Qs100 5x Daily Leveraged Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like XS2771642134 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
380000    WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Carry Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like XS3022291473 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
36000000   WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid              Debt and debt-like IE00B8JG1787 --  
                                           securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 409943 
EQS News ID:  2238462 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2238462&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
