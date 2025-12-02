DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 02-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 02/12/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 87700 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities 55808 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 1108000 Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4LHWP62 -- securities 574000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 60000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 220000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid Debt and debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 50000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities 12000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc 14000 Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2376095068 -- securities 6250 Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2376095068 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 600000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by CHERRY TRADING Securitised 40000 CO due 30/11/2026; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD7.47 derivatives XS3227907915 -- each) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 2000000 Securities due 02/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3135967613 -- bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 2400 WisdomTree Gasoline; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXW40 -- securities 28500 WisdomTree Soybean Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY435 -- securities 36500 WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY658 -- securities 147000 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities 124100 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities 129000 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKC09 -- securities 68400 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78DPL57 -- securities 59900 WisdomTree Copper 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DK645 -- securities 103000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities 4000 WisdomTree Corn; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB441 -- securities 10500 WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY211 -- securities 22600 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities 20100 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities 370000 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities 35600 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities 6500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities 2400 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities 5500 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DLX86 -- securities 19700 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities 14500 WisdomTree Cotton; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXT11 -- securities 34000 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities 1000 WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB557 -- securities 289700 WisdomTree Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXX56 -- securities 63000 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities 18000 WisdomTree Softs; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYJ87 -- securities 16000 WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYF40 -- securities 95000 WisdomTree Livestock; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYK92 -- securities 500000 WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY8102 -- securities 576000 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 -- securities 93000 WisdomTree Sugar 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY7H96 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 8000 Leverage Shares 2x Long Super Micro Computer (SMCI) ETP Securities; Debt and debt-like XS2944889109 -- fully paid securities 25000 Leverage Shares 2x Long Super Micro Computer (SMCI) ETP Securities; Debt and debt-like XS2944889109 -- fully paid securities 49000 Leverage Shares 3x Alibaba ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2337090851 -- securities 10000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Rheinmetall (RHM) ETP Securities due 15/09/ Debt and debt-like XS3103698299 -- 2075; fully paid securities 32000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Semiconductors ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2399367502 -- securities 11000 LS 1x Tesla Tracker ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2337093798 -- securities 7000 LS WTI Oil ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2691037878 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 50000 WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 -- securities 22380 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B588CD74 -- securities 100000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities 26000 WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS2W53 -- securities 8000 WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3002 -- securities Issuer Name: QNB Finance Ltd 1880000000 2.20% Notes due 01/12/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like HK0001231791 -- bearer of CNY1,000,000 each) securities Issuer Name: NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC 25320192 Ordinary Shares of 25p each; fully paid Closed-ended GB0006450703 -- investment funds Issuer Name: Northern 2 VCT PLC 16751648 Ordinary Shares of 5p each; fully paid Closed-ended GB0005356430 -- investment funds Issuer Name: Northern 3 VCT plc 12754862 Ordinary Shares of 5p each; fully paid Closed-ended GB0031152027 -- investment funds Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 7000 WisdomTree Qs100 5x Daily Leveraged Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2771642134 -- securities 380000 WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Carry Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3022291473 -- securities 36000000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B8JG1787 -- securities

