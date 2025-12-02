DJ Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc (APEX LN) Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Dec-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 154.7269 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2090389 CODE: APEX LN ISIN: LU1900068161 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068161 Category Code: NAV TIDM: APEX LN LEI Code: 549300KSWIZHW04SLK65 Sequence No.: 409971 EQS News ID: 2238626 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

