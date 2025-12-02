DJ Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc (CB5 LN) Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Dec-2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 55.5978 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28267360 CODE: CB5 LN ISIN: LU1834983477 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1834983477 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CB5 LN LEI Code: 2138008FBK1VTTPX5W27 Sequence No.: 409981 EQS News ID: 2238646 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

