World's first open cloud ecosystem that connects devices, content, and users debuts, powering software-defined audio

Cinemo, aglobally recognized one-stop-shop provider of fully integrated digital media products, today introduced the Cinemo Cloud Ecosystem to help audio device manufacturers, streaming content providers, and users unlock a new era of digital media experiences.

Software-defined audio provides a paradigm shift in the audio market and expands what devices can do by providing a growing range of features, content options, and app functions. The Cinemo Cloud Ecosystem leads the way with a secure and open cloud-native environment that also enables interoperability across brands and device types. It brings advanced playback features such as multi-room audio and stereo pairing, powered by Cinemo's patented Distributed Playback Technology, to Cinemo-enabled devices.

For Device Makers: Continuous Access to New Features and Content

Joining the Cinemo Cloud Ecosystem enables device makers to build software-defined connected audio devices that support Wi-Fi-enabled and personalized listening. It provides cloud-based feature updates and access to a growing selection of streaming content providers, throughout the lifespan of a device.

For Content Providers: Instantly Expanded Reach

For music streaming content providers, one single integration with the Cinemo Cloud Ecosystem enables the connection to an expanding number of compatible audio devices without the hurdle of managing individual device integrations or certifications, while maintaining full control over content delivery and playback reporting.

For End Users and Businesses: Simpler Listening

The Cinemo app will allow users to access their audio and manage all their devices with new features continuously added to enhance their experience.

Availability

The Cinemo Cloud Ecosystem is now open for integration for device manufacturers and music streaming content providers.

For end users and businesses, the Cinemo Cloud Ecosystem will debut in 2026 with the first Cinemo-enabled devices reaching the market.

"Software-defined audio democratizes advanced playback features and personalization", said Tristan Kleiner, VP Legal Director of Business Development at Cinemo. "We're working with our partners to build fresh digital media experiences that work consistently for everyone, and everywhere."

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global provider of innovative infotainment products designed to create seamless digital media experiences. Its portfolio features award-winning, fully integrated, system-agnostic solutions that combine low footprint with high performance and quality.

Founded in 2008, Cinemo provides world-leading digital media solutions for the highly demanding automotive market. Trusted by more than 40 market-leading OEMs and over 20 Tier 1 suppliers, Cinemo has a strong track record of industry firsts.

By leveraging its field-proven digital media, cloud, and AI technologies, Cinemo has expanded its range to create the first open cloud ecosystem that connects devices, content, and users.

Cinemo's global team of innovative thinkers, representing over 40 nationalities, is dedicated to driving continuous growth and developing digital media solutions that create value for our customers and partners.

Further information is available at www.cinemo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251202193680/en/

Contacts:

Press contact: Laura Setton lsetton@cinemo.com