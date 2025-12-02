EQS-News: Lloyds Banking Group PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

2 December 2025 LLOYDS BANKING GROUP COMFORTABLY PASSES

BANK OF ENGLAND STRESS TEST Lloyds Banking Group (the Group), together with six other financial institutions in the UK, has been subject to the 2025 Bank Capital Stress Test (BCST), conducted by the Bank of England (BoE). The full set of results have been published this morning, on the BoE's website, as part of its Financial Stability Report. The Group is pleased to note that it has comfortably passed the stress test and given this strong performance, the Group is not required to take any capital actions. The BoE calculated the Group's stressed CET1 ratio after the application of management actions as 10.9% and its stressed leverage ratio as 4.6%. Despite the severity of the stress test scenario, and without the conversion of the Group's AT1 securities into equity, the Group significantly exceeded the capital and leverage minimum requirements of 5.9% and 3.3% respectively. The 2025 BCST scenario was designed to test the resilience of the UK banking system under a severe global aggregate supply shock, which leads to deep recessions across the world and escalation of geopolitical tensions. The BoE stated at the outset of the exercise that the focus of this hypothetical scenario was to ensure that banks were able to absorb rather than amplify shocks and continue to lend to UK households and businesses. The scenario was more severe than the last global financial crisis and combined rapidly rising interest rates and unemployment, in conjunction with significant falls in property prices and GDP. In addition to these economic factors, and in line with previous years, the stress scenario also reflected other risks such as conduct events, alongside a traded risk scenario. Clearly since the date of this stress test (conducted with a balance sheet date of 31 December 2024) we have taken a significant further provision for the potential impact of Motor Finance. The strong performance and indeed continued strengthening of the stressed performance of the Group reflects the Group's prudent balance sheet management and strong capital position (having reported a pro-forma CET1 ratio of 13.5% and a UK leverage ratio of 5.5%, at 31 December 2024). The Group continues to be strongly capital generative as highlighted in our recent Q3 results. Lloyds Banking Group also notes the Financial Policy Committee's (FPC's) capital review and will assess the implications for the Group and update as appropriate Further details Details of the BoE's approach to the stress test and the detailed results in relation to all participating financial institutions are available from the BoE's website. -END- For further information: Investor Relations Douglas Radcliffe +44 (0)20 7356 1571 Group Investor Relations Director douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com Corporate Affairs Matt Smith +44 (0)77 8835 2487 Head of Media Relations matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, with respect to the business, strategy, plans and/or results of Lloyds Banking Group plc together with its subsidiaries (the Group) and its current goals and expectations. 