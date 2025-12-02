Hanshow, a global leader in digital retail solutions, announced that its All-Star digital solution has earned SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3 certifications following an independent audit by Deloitte. These internationally recognized certifications underscore Hanshow's commitment to robust data security, privacy protection, and operational reliability for retailers worldwide.

The SOC 2 and SOC 3 certifications, established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), are trusted global standards for evaluating information security, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy across technology service organizations. SOC 2 Type II certification assesses the operational effectiveness of security controls over an extended period, while SOC 3, as its public summary, offers customers clear visibility into Hanshow's robust data protection standards. Earning these credentials further validates Hanshow's ability to deliver secure and consistent digital services, strengthening confidence and trust among its global partners.

This year's audit placed additional emphasis on personal data and privacy protection, reflecting Hanshow's investment in effective governance and transparent business practices. Hanshow maintains clear and regularly updated privacy policies for its digital solutions, ensuring data collection and usage remain compliant with international standards such as GDPR. The company implements structured data classification and role-based access controls to secure business-critical information, under the oversight of a dedicated security and privacy committee. These measures are consistent with evolving global regulations and contribute to a strong culture of accountability across the organization.

Hanshow's achievement of SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3 certifications reflects the company's continuous improvement in data protection and privacy management. Looking ahead, Hanshow remains focused on delivering robust, compliant solutions that help retailers thrive in a dynamic and evolving marketplace.

