P.I. Works celebrates the success of its long-time client Beeline Uzbekistan, recognized by independent global analytics firms Opensignal and Ookla for excellence in mobile network performance.

P.I. Works Drives Stronger Network Results for Beeline Uzbekistan

Opensignal named Beeline Uzbekistan the country's Fastest Mobile Internet provider and Most Consistent Mobile Network for the first half of 2025, while Ookla recognized the operator with the Best Mobile Video Experience award. These honors reflect the measurable impact of P.I. Works' AI-driven automation, analytics, and optimization capabilities, combined with Beeline Uzbekistan's strong commitments to investment and innovation.

Partnership Powering Network Excellence

A joint strategy to bring intelligence and efficiency into operations fuels this success. With automation, self-organizing capabilities, and real-time observability, Beeline Uzbekistan streamlines network operations and proactively maintains performance across multi-vendor, multi-technology environment.

Customer experience management, network optimization, and performance observability work together to ensure superior network quality, efficiency, and consistent user satisfaction, while services such as refarming and capacity assessment further enhance resource utilization and network performance. Open, vendor-independent approaches and ongoing expert services ensure flexibility, smooth deployments, and continuous optimization, forming the foundation of Beeline Uzbekistan's award-winning performance.

Shared Vision for the Future

"Seeing Beeline Uzbekistan recognized for the fastest and most consistent network is a moment of pride," said Zafer Genç, Director of Network Services at P.I. Works. "It shows what's possible when technology and passion for excellence come together. This achievement is more than a milestone it's proof that intelligent automation can truly elevate the experience of millions of mobile users."

"P.I. Works has been instrumental in delivering these results," said Gediz Sezgin, CTIO of Beeline Uzbekistan. "By embracing intelligent automation and network optimization, we have been able to deliver the fastest speeds, the most reliable quality, and the best video experiences in the country. Together, we are setting new standards for connectivity in Uzbekistan."

P.I. Works will support Beeline Uzbekistan not just maintain its market leadership, but stay ahead of market demands and drive the country's digital future.

Operators seeking to achieve similar results in mobile network speed, consistency, and user experience are invited to connect with our experts at excellence@piworks.net.

About P.I. Works

P.I. Works is a global leader in AI-driven mobile network automation, optimization, and assurance. For two decades, we have partnered with mobile operators worldwide to transform networks, reduce costs, improve energy efficiency, strengthen independence, and deliver superior customer experiences.

