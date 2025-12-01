Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Darum setzen kluge Investoren auf die Rohstoffe Lithium, Antimon und Gold
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1415N | ISIN: SE0007614722 | Ticker-Symbol: 869
Stuttgart
02.12.25 | 09:47
0,003 Euro
+35,00 % +0,001
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
K33 AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
K33 AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0020,00310:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.12.2025 19:20 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

K33 AB: Appointment of Bendik Norheim Schei as Chief Financial Officer

K33 AB (publ) ("K33") announces a change in Senior Management. Bendik Norheim Schei has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Bendik has served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and succeeds Linus Jönsson, who has supported the Company's financial function in a part-time consulting capacity during the transition period.

Bendik has been part of K33 since 2019 and brings continuity, strong operational insight, and deep industry expertise to the CFO role. He has previously held key positions including Head of Research and COO, and holds an MSc in Finance & Investments from Copenhagen Business School.

This transition strengthens the Company's internal structure and supports K33's commitment to robust financial management as the business continues to scale within an evolving regulatory landscape.

For further information, please contact:
Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, K33 AB (publ)
E-mail: ir@k33.com
Web: k33.com/ir

About K33
K33 AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is the new gold standard for investments in digital assets. K33 offers market-leading execution, actionable insights, and superior support to private and institutional partners across EMEA. Mangold Fondkommission serves as the Certified Adviser for K33 AB (publ).

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.