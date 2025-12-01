K33 AB: Appointment of Bendik Norheim Schei as Chief Financial Officer

K33 AB (publ) ("K33") announces a change in Senior Management. Bendik Norheim Schei has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Bendik has served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and succeeds Linus Jönsson, who has supported the Company's financial function in a part-time consulting capacity during the transition period.

Bendik has been part of K33 since 2019 and brings continuity, strong operational insight, and deep industry expertise to the CFO role. He has previously held key positions including Head of Research and COO, and holds an MSc in Finance & Investments from Copenhagen Business School.

This transition strengthens the Company's internal structure and supports K33's commitment to robust financial management as the business continues to scale within an evolving regulatory landscape.

For further information, please contact:

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, K33 AB (publ)

E-mail: ir@k33.com

Web: k33.com/ir

About K33

K33 AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is the new gold standard for investments in digital assets. K33 offers market-leading execution, actionable insights, and superior support to private and institutional partners across EMEA. Mangold Fondkommission serves as the Certified Adviser for K33 AB (publ).