Ascot Resources Ltd.: Ascot Provides Update on Restructuring

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AOT.H; OTCID: AOTVF) ("Ascot" or the "Company") provides an update that it continues to pursue the proposed transactions disclosed on October 23, 2025 (the "Restructuring").

The Company's stock was halted on November 28, 2025 in anticipation of announcing certain terms of the C$150 million private placement and secured creditor restructuring that were described in the Company's Restructuring press release of October 23, 2025, however, the Company did not come to terms, including pricing, and has no additional information to announce at this time.

The structure and pricing of the private placement remain undetermined. If the private placement is not completed, the Company will need to pursue other alternatives, including the possibility of initiating proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA). There is no certainty that any such alternatives will be available.

The Company has a cash position of C$1.9 million at December 1, 2025 and expects to have sufficient funds to sustain current operations until mid-December.

About Ascot

Ascot is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the NEX under the ticker AOT.H and on the OTCID under the ticker AOTVF. Ascot is the 100% owner of the Premier Gold mine which is located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

