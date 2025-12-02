Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Darum setzen kluge Investoren auf die Rohstoffe Lithium, Antimon und Gold
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.12.2025
EESTI ENERGIA AS: Eesti Energia subsidiary, Enefit Green, divests Tolpanvaara Wind Farm in Finland

Enefit Green AS has signed a definitive agreement to divest its Tolpanvaara onshore wind farm in Finland to TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund and Rabbalshede Kraft AB. The transaction marks an important strategic step as Enefit Green sharpens its focus on its core markets in the Baltics and Poland.

The agreed transaction value is approximately EUR 83 million.

Tolpanvaara is a 72 MW onshore wind farm located approximately 30 kilometres from Pudasjärvi, on state-owned land managed by Metsähallitus. The wind farm consists of 13 Nordex turbines and is capable of generating nearly 250 GWh of renewable electricity annually. Enefit Green made the final investment decision in December 2021, and the project was completed in spring 2024.

Danel Freiberg
Head of Treasury and Financial Risk Management
Eesti Energia AS
Tel: +372 5594 3838
Email: danel.freiberg@energia.ee


