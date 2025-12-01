Anzeige
Darum setzen kluge Investoren auf die Rohstoffe Lithium, Antimon und Gold
WKN: A1JS25 | ISIN: US7374461041 | Ticker-Symbol: 2PO
Tradegate
01.12.25 | 12:15
89,50 Euro
+4,07 % +3,50
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
PR Newswire
01.12.2025 23:00 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Post Holdings, Inc.: Post Holdings Completes Sale of Pasta Business

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: Post) ("Post"), a consumer packaged goods holding company, announced today it has completed the previously announced sale of the pasta business of 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc., effective December 1, 2025.

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company with businesses operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice and food ingredient categories. Its businesses include Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms. Post Consumer Brands is a leader in the North American branded and private label ready-to-eat cereal and granola, pet food and nut butter categories. Weetabix is home to the United Kingdom's number one selling ready-to-eat cereal brand, Weetabix®. Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms are leaders in refrigerated foods, delivering innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato side dish products to the foodservice and retail channels. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Daniel O'Rourke
[email protected]
(314) 806-3959

Media Relations
Tara Gray
[email protected]
(314) 644-7648

SOURCE Post Holdings, Inc.

