Dienstag, 02.12.2025
WKN: 869761 | ISIN: US3635761097 | Ticker-Symbol: GAH
Tradegate
02.12.25 | 09:30
212,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
212,40213,0010:53
212,50213,1010:52
PR Newswire
02.12.2025 10:00 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires First Actuarial

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of UK-based First Actuarial. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

First Actuarial provides pension administration, employee benefits, consultancy and investment services to employers and pension plan trustees throughout the UK. The First Actuarial team, led by David Joy, will remain in their current locations under the guidance of David Piltz, head of Gallagher's UK Benefits and HR Consulting Division.

"First Actuarial is a highly regarded firm that expands our pension service capabilities in the UK and complements our employee benefits consulting operations," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome David and his associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations

Media: Paul Day, Senior Media Relations Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected]

630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

© 2025 PR Newswire
