Huawei's FusionSolar 9.0 is a new integrated solar-plus-storage platform featuring smart inverters, AI-driven management, and grid-forming capabilities to turn solar plants into active grid-support assets. It boosts efficiency, reduces costs, and enhances stability in weak grids with high renewable penetration, according to the company.Chinese conglomerate Huawei has launched FusionSolar 9.0, its latest integrated platform for solar-plus-storage generation, enhanced by smart energy management. The solution was first announced in June at the SNEC exhibition in Shanghai, China, and is now being ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...