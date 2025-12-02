Perspectum and InHealth have announced a new national diagnostics partnership that will significantly expand access to advanced MRI and increase capacity at the Oxford Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC). The Oxford CDC, one of NHS England's leading sites, served more than 60,000 patients this year, a figure expected to climb to over 100,000 by 2027 through extended operating hours, additional facilities and expanded pathways delivered by InHealth.

Set to open in July 2026, the enhanced service will give Oxfordshire residents and self-pay patients convenient access to a broader range of MRI assessments that were previously available only in London or specialist centres. The aim is clear: shorten waiting times, bring diagnostics closer to home, and support clinicians with earlier and more accurate insight in the patient journey.

Since its launch in 2022, the Oxford CDC, run in partnership with Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, has demonstrated how community-based diagnostics can ease pressure on hospitals. Existing clinical pathways in areas such as breathlessness, sleep apnoea and liver disease have already reduced delays. The expansion will strengthen support for cancer, liver, cardiac and diabetes services at a time of significant national demand.

As the partnership grows beyond Oxford, InHealth and Perspectum will work together to introduce advanced MRI capabilities across InHealth's national network, creating exciting opportunities to harness the strengths of both organisations to improve early diagnosis and patient experience.

The agreement also includes the creation of a joint research network. InHealth's national footprint, combined with Perspectum's research capabilities, will allow multicentre studies including the UK Imaging Diabetes Study (UKIDS) to be delivered more consistently and at greater scale.

Geoff Searle, Chief Executive Officer, InHealth Group, said:

"This partnership represents a major step forward in how we deliver diagnostics for the NHS and the communities we serve. By working with Perspectum, we are creating new opportunities to improve capacity, widen access and enhance the quality of information available to clinicians. Together, we can deliver meaningful improvements for patients, bringing care closer to home and supporting faster, more informed decision-making across the system."

Dr Keri Hildick, Chief Strategy Officer of Perspectum, said:

"Working with InHealth allows us to bring advanced imaging into routine practice, not just specialist centres. It means faster answers for patients and better support for clinicians who are under real pressure."

Dr Reem Hasan, Chief Medical Officer, InHealth Group, said:

"Earlier diagnosis saves lives, and this partnership is about bringing that possibility closer to patients in every community. By combining Perspectum's innovation with InHealth's national reach, we can expand access to high-quality imaging where it is needed most. This collaboration strengthens our ability to reduce waiting times, support clinicians under pressure and ensure patients benefit from faster, more accurate answers at the very start of their health journey."

About InHealth Group

InHealth is the UK's largest specialist provider of diagnostic and healthcare services, partnering with the NHS and private sector for over 30 years. Through a network of 850+ locations, InHealth delivers over 5 million diagnostic tests each year, including MRI, CT, ultrasound, cardiology, endoscopy and community-based diagnostics. Its focus is simple: improving access, reducing waiting times and supporting earlier diagnosis by bringing high-quality diagnostics closer to where patients live.

About Perspectum

Perspectum is a global medical technology company developing advanced imaging solutions that support earlier diagnosis and more personalised care for patients with metabolic, liver, multi-organ and oncological conditions. Operating across the UK and US, Perspectum combines biomedical science, clinical expertise and quantitative imaging analytics to help clinicians detect disease sooner and make more informed decisions about patient care.

