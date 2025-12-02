Decade-Long Partnership Expands Unified Platform For Agencies To Combat Complex Threats

Siren, the all-in-one investigation company, today announced a strategic investment from Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch. The investment deepens a decade-long partnership between the two companies and accelerates development of Siren's AI-driven platform, including Siren's newly launched K9 AI Companion, used by national security, law enforcement, and financial crime agencies worldwide.

The partnership combines the Elasticsearch Platform, which delivers real-time search, retrieval and anomaly detection across structured, unstructured, and streaming data, with Siren's patented investigative intelligence technology, which fuses data from multiple sources into explainable, auditable insights. Through the partnership, the companies provide governments and organisations with an open, sovereign, and transparent alternative to closed proprietary systems. Additionally, the collaboration enables analysts to move seamlessly from signal detection to actionable insights, accelerating case resolution from days to hours and improving cross-agency collaboration.

A Unified Solution for New Threats

National security and law enforcement agencies face increasingly sophisticated and blended threats such as cybercrime and terrorism, as well as human trafficking and on-the-ground warfare. The Siren-Elastic combination enables organizations to detect, connect, and act on intelligence faster and with greater clarity.

"This strategic investment reflects more than a decade of proven collaboration with Elastic," said John Randles, CEO at Siren. "Together, we're delivering unified intelligence, real-time search and deep investigation at a time when it's never been more needed globally."

"Our long-standing partnership with Siren demonstrates how blending search and AI technologies can provide national security and law enforcement with trusted, explainable solutions that help protect citizens and assets," said Chris Townsend, Global Vice President, Public Sector at Elastic. "This investment underscores our commitment to building a trusted ecosystem of Search and AI partners addressing mission-critical use cases."

Patented Investigation Technology

At the core of Siren's innovation is a unique and patented search and retrieval system built specifically for knowledge graphs. Siren enables real-time, explainable searches across massive, complex datasets, extracting only the most relevant entities and relationships for investigation. This feeds AI-driven analysis with precise, actionable subgraphs rather than overwhelming datasets.

Siren provides traceability, explainability, and auditability, ensuring analysts can uncover hidden connections, validate intelligence, and make decisions with confidence, and at scale. This capability is critical for government investigations, compliance and AI-driven intelligence workflows.

Renaud Delbru, Founder of Siren, added "Elastic's investment validates our architectural vision, that effective AI-driven investigation requires the federation of search, graph operations, and natural language understanding. Together, we provide the structured foundation that allows AI to augment rather than replace human investigative judgment."

Explosive Growth in AI-Powered National Security

The investment comes amid a surge in demand for AI-enhanced security solutions. The Agentic AI in Law Enforcement and Surveillance market is projected to reach USD 73.8 billion by 2034, according to Market.us. The broader Public Safety and Security sector is valued at USD 581.9 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 1.63 trillion by 2034, as reported by ResearchAndMarkets. Within national security, AI applications are forecast to reach USD 39.1 billion by 2033, according to Market.us, highlighting the growing need for platforms that combine real-time detection with deep investigative analytics, exactly the space where Siren and Elastic lead.

Transforming Compliance and Financial Crime Investigations

While designed for national security and law enforcement, the combined platform also benefits financial institutions combating fraud and money laundering. By pairing Elastic's real-time monitoring with Siren's deep analysis, compliance teams can identify suspicious activity faster, strengthen regulatory defenses, and create audit-ready workflows that scale.

About Siren

Siren is an all-in-one, AI-driven, investigation platform used by organizations to safeguard people, assets, and networks. Siren fuses data from open source, vendors and classified sources allowing investigators to analyze risks, threats and crimes for the national security, public safety, fraud and compliance, and cyber threat communities. Siren's patented technology is uniquely search based providing analysts with easy-to-use search, analytics, visualization and reporting capabilities at Enterprise scale and volume. Learn more at www.siren.io.

