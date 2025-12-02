ZENWORK INC: Tax1099 Opens 2025 Information Returns Filing for 1099, W-2, and 1095 Forms

Businesses can enhance compliance efficiency by preparing and scheduling information return filings ahead of IRS and SSA deadlines.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / With the IRS expected to begin its 2025 filing season in late January 2026, Tax1099 , an IRS-authorized e-filing platform, is opening its pre-filing program to help businesses prepare their 1099 forms well ahead of the busy filing season.

During peak filing season, businesses often face an overwhelming number of issues. High-volume filings, manual data cleanup, and last-minute corrections are among the leading causes of IRS rejections and compliance issues.

Tax1099's pre-filing feature enables businesses to prepare, validate, and schedule information returns early, reducing filing pressure. It also reduces the risk of missed filings and penalties resulting from errors in the returns.

The platform supports a wide range of IRS form types, including Form 1099-NEC , 1099-MISC, 1099-K, new Form 1099-DA , and other 1099 variants. It also offers state filing support for states participating in the CF/SF program, as well as state-only filings. Besides 1099, Tax1099 also provides e-filing support to ACA, W-2, 1098, Tax Exempt 990 Forms , and more.

Designed with usability in mind, Tax1099 offers bulk file upload, real-time TIN matching , recipient delivery, and integration options. API access, team management features, and multi-EIN capabilities further help to streamline high-volume and enterprise-level workflows.

Combined with its competitive pricing and dedicated customer support, organizations pre-filing with Tax1099 can avoid the pressures of peak filing season and stay compliant with federal and state reporting requirements.

Key Filing Deadlines For Tax Year 2025 (To be filed in 2026)

Form Distribute Recipient Copy E-Filing Form 1099-NEC/ Form W-2 February 2, 2026 February 2, 2026 Form 1099-MISC / 1099-DIV February 02, 2026 March 31, 2026 Form 940 February 02, 2026 February 10, 2026 Form 1099-B /1099-K February 18, 2026 March 31, 2026 Form 1095-B March 02, 2026 March 31, 2026

For detailed information, check out Form 940 deadline , 1099 deadline , W2 deadline , 1095 deadline

" Every year, we see organizations struggling during the filing season. Our goal is to alleviate the stress associated with deadlines. By offering pre-filing service through our platform, we're giving our customers the peace of mind they need to avoid the January rush and stay compliant with filing deadlines." says Sanjeev Singh at Tax1099

Tax1099 offers pre-filing assistance for a broad range of users. Small businesses benefit from an easy-to-use and affordable platform with guided workflows. Accounting firms can process 1099 forms in bulk and manage clients with a centralized dashboard. Enterprise users gain advanced capabilities, including bulk filing and API integrations, to meet high-volume needs. First-time filers receive step-by-step guidance and support from experienced tax professionals.

About Zenwork Tax1099

Founded in 2010, Tax1099 is an IRS-authorized e-filing platform that processes millions of informational returns across federal and state jurisdictions. We've been recognized as a leader in in e-filing and are a two-time winner of 'Accountex User Favorite', We have also been listed in the 2018 list of 'Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in the country'.

Contact Information

Name- Ed Pratt

Mail- ed@zenwork.com

Website- https://www.tax1099.com/

