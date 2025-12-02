EQS-News: GBC AG
/ Schlagwort(e): Konferenz/Kooperation
Einladung zum 17. International Investment Forum (IIF) / ONLINE am 3. Dezember 2025
Teilnehmende Unternehmen der 17. IIF
- MS Industrie AG - Deutschland
- CoinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA - Deutschland
- Instone Real Estate Group SE - Deutschland
- ISA International School Augsburg AG - Deutschland
- NEO Battery Materials LTD - Kanada
- EPH Group AG - Österreich
- UMT United Mobility Technology AG - Deutschland
- Planethic Group AG - Deutschland
- Cantourage Group SE - Deutschland
- VIDAC Pharma Holding Plc - UK / Israel
- dynaCERT Inc. - Kanada
- Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. - Kanada
- Almonty Industries Inc. - Kanada
- Power Metallic Mines Inc. - Kanada
- Formation Metals Inc. - Kanada
- Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. - Kanada
- American Atomics Inc. - Kanada
- BioNxt Solutions Inc. - Kanada
- First Phosphate Corp. - Kanada
- Silver Viper Minerals Corp. - Kanada
