The country's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 29.7 GW at the end of September.From pv magazine France France deployed 4,445 MW of solar during the first three quarters of this year, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Ecological Transition. This compares to 3,735 during the same period of 2024 and 2,408 MW in the first nine months of 2023. In the third quarter alone, the newly installed capacity was 1,533 MW, which compares to 1,463 MW a year earlier. The country's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 29.7 GW at the end of September. Nearly a third of France's ...

