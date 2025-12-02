Highly experienced enterprise technology marketing leader to support Camunda's global growth trajectory

Camunda, the leader in agentic automation, has announced the appointment of Ryan Shopp as Chief Marketing Officer. Ryan brings over 20 years of experience in growth and product marketing across the enterprise technology sector. Before joining Camunda, Ryan served as Chief Marketing Officer at AI-native test automation leader, mabl. Prior to that, Ryan held senior marketing leadership roles at Deep Instinct, AppDynamics, and New Relic.

Ryan Shopp, Chief Marketing Officer, Camunda

As CMO, Ryan will focus on scaling Camunda's marketing operations, building a high-impact marketing growth engine. He will be responsible for growing brand awareness with enterprises and through the partner ecosystem, highlighting how Camunda's platform enables organizations to design and orchestrate smarter, more connected and trusted agents at scale.

In late 2024 Camunda surpassed $100M in ARR mark and over the last 12 months the company has seen great market momentum. Camunda was recently named by Gartner as a Visionary in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT) and a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Digital Process Automation Software, Q3 2025. Today, 9 of 10 top banking companies and 4 of the top 5 global insurance companies rely on Camunda.

"It's an exciting time to join Camunda, with demand for agentic automation surging as organizations look to unlock the full value of agentic AI," commented Ryan Shopp. "I'm looking forward to advancing Camunda's go-to-market strategy and helping drive the company's next phase of growth."

"Ryan brings a wealth of enterprise technology experience and knowledge of the US and international markets, which will be invaluable as Camunda continues to grow," said Jakob Freund, CEO and Co-Founder, Camunda. "With agentic orchestration fundamental to scaling enterprise automation, Ryan will play an integral role in helping to communicate the value of Camunda's platform as we elevate our global presence."

About Camunda

Camunda is the leader in enterprise agentic automation, orchestrating complex business processes, including high-value knowledge work, across agents, people and systems. By creating production-ready, enterprise-grade agents with built-in governance, Camunda uniquely delivers trusted AI agents for business-critical processes. Over 700 leading innovators like Atlassian, ING and Vodafone, rely on Camunda to slash time-to-value from months to days, boost operational efficiency and elevate customer experiences. Ready to become an AI-first enterprise? Visit camunda.com.

