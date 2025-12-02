Natural Field Unveils Ashwagandha White Paper and Wins Multiple Awards at the 2025 Very Food Innovation Conference

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Field, a leading developer of botanical active ingredients and advanced liposomal delivery systems, announced a series of important research releases and industry recognitions at the 2025 Very Food Innovation Conference, where the company presented Ashwagandha White Paper, delivered expert-level technical talks, and received multiple awards for innovation in functional nutrition.

At the conference's main forum, Mr. Haiying Yang, Founder of Natural Field, officially unveiled the Ashwagandha White Paper. The report consolidates current global findings on active constituents, mechanism insights, adaptogen pathways and market development, establishing a structured research framework for the industry. The release drew significant attention from attending R&D institutions, brands, and functional food companies.

During the specialized sub-forum, Dr. Duan, Head of Liposome Technology at Natural Field, delivered a technical presentation on liposomal delivery systems and the company's upgraded Co-loading Liposome Technology. His talk outlined key challenges in ingredient stability and absorption, highlighted data from ongoing technology research, and demonstrated how co-loading enables coordinated encapsulation and enhanced delivery efficiency. The session attracted strong engagement from technical leaders and formulation scientists.

In addition to research releases, Natural Field's Co-loading Liposome products received notable recognition from the 2025 Very Food Awards program:

NF Co-loading Liposomal Coenzyme Q10 (Raw Material) was honored with the Cardiovascular Health Award , acknowledging its potential in targeted functional applications.

was honored with the , acknowledging its potential in targeted functional applications. NF Co-loading Liposomal Coenzyme Q10 (Capsule Finished Product) received the Most Promising New Product Award, recognizing its formulation design and application prospects.

Natural Field also showcased its Co-loading Liposomal Curcumin, which previously received the 2025 CPHI Natural Ingredients Application Innovation Gold Award, further demonstrating the company's progress in high-efficiency delivery technologies.

The conference served as a key milestone for Natural Field, marking the public release of two technical white papers, the presentation of updated liposome research, and industry-wide acknowledgment of its co-loading delivery innovations. The company will continue expanding research in botanical actives and next-generation delivery systems, supporting partners worldwide in developing more effective functional products.

About Natural Field

Natural Field Co., Ltd. specializes in the research, development, and production of nutritional health ingredients and liposomal delivery technologies. With nearly 20 years of industry experience, the company provides standardized raw materials, co-loading liposome platforms, and integrated development services for global nutrition, beauty, and functional food brands.

