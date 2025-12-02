Agreement to broaden access, streamline logistics, and reduce variability associated with temperature-sensitive shipping of 3D tissue models, without cryopreservation

Joint webinar to present trial performance data and best-practice workflows for global research community (4th December, 10am EST)

Atelerix, a biotech company revolutionising cell preservation and biological transport with its pioneering hydrogel encapsulation technology, today announced an agreement with Labskin, a global leader in laboratory-grown human skin models used for research, testing and product development. The partnership follows a series of successful shipping trials, demonstrating Atelerix's non-cryogenic preservation technology is able to maintain the structural integrity and viability of Labskin's 3D constructs well beyond the traditional 72-96-hour transport window.

Labskin develops full-thickness human skin models for testing applications spanning skincare, cosmetics, healthcare, drug delivery and wound care. These physiologically-relevant models mimic the skin's delicate microbiome, and therefore require careful shipping considerations. Through an initial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the agreement establishes a collaborative framework to validate and implement Atelerix's hypothermic hydrogel technology for the extended-duration shipment of these advanced skin model systems. Extending the viable shipping period provides a significant logistical advantage for Labskin, reducing risk associated with customs delays and enabling reliable distribution to customers and further expansion across key global markets.

Atelerix's patented hydrogel technology preserves membrane integrity and biological function at ambient or controlled temperatures, delivering a ready-to-use product upon arrival and avoiding the complications and resource demands of cold-chain transport. The MoU with Labskin follows in a series of strategic partnerships as the Company broadens global access to its preservation solutions across Europe, Africa, Asia and North America. Together, both companies will continue the collaborative optimisation of workflows and pursue joint opportunities for external engagement to demonstrate how next-generation preservation can transform the shipping and handling of complex biological materials.

Atelerix and Labskin will co-host a webinar on December 4th, 10am EST to share performance data and demonstrate the benefits of cryo-free preservation for complex 3D tissue models enabling more reliable, sustainable, and efficient routes to market.

Alastair Carrington, CEO, Atelerix, commented: "Labskin's pioneering human skin models are already driving innovation across dermatology, microbiome research, cosmetics and therapeutic development. We are delighted that our preservation technology can help them reliably reach customers anywhere in the world. This MoU marks the start of a deeper collaboration, and we look forward to jointly showcasing the exciting potential of cryo-free logistics for complex tissue systems."

Nicola Kingswell, Scientific Director, Labskin, added: "The increased delivery window provided by Atelerix's technology has provided Labskin with the ability to ship our human 3D skin equivalents globally, without compromising on quality. It is a brilliant alternative to expensive controlled temperature shipping. The Atelerix team are a delight to collaborate with; friendly, responsive and knowledgeable, and I look forward to working closely with them for all our models as our partnership grows."

