Worldwide Healthcare Trust (WWH) delivered a strong H126 (to 30 September 2025), with NAV and share price total returns of +5.0% and +10.9%, respectively, significantly outperforming the benchmark's -5.3% total return. This marks the trust's best six-month period in the past decade. Co-managers Sven Borho and Trevor Polischuk, based at global healthcare specialist OrbiMed, attribute the performance to their continued focus on innovation and long-term growth, particularly in emerging (small-cap) biotech and Chinese stocks. Since its launch in April 1995 to the end of September 2025, WWH has generated average annual NAV total returns of +13.4%, beating the benchmark's +10.9%. The recent drug pricing deal between President Trump and Pfizer has removed a long-term policy overhang that had weighed on the sector, and the managers believe that the healthcare sector is well-positioned for a catch-up, after a protracted period of underperformance.

