MainStreetChamber Holdings Inc.: MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. Announces Its 2026 Annual Convention in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:MSCH) is pleased to announce its 2026 Annual Convention, taking place January 30-February 1, 2026, at The Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada . This flagship gathering will bring together licensees, partners, investors, and entrepreneurs from across the country to celebrate a landmark year of growth and to unveil the company's bold roadmap for 2026-2027.

The upcoming convention arrives at a defining moment for MSCH, which has experienced one of the most dynamic periods of expansion in its history. With new brands launching, licensing activity intensifying nationwide, and recurring-revenue business units gaining momentum, MSCH enters the new year with exceptional strength and an expanding national footprint. Attendees will hear firsthand from MSCH's leadership, celebrity brand ambassadors, and partners who continue to elevate the company's visibility and drive its mission forward.

"This past year has been one of the most extraordinary periods of growth in our company's history," said Larry Kozin, Chairman and CEO of MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. "At MSCH, we are building durable, scalable brands with real-world application-and creating accessible ownership pathways for entrepreneurs nationwide. Our 2026 Annual Convention is not only a celebration of what we've achieved but also a launchpad for the next chapter of our expansion."

Throughout the three-day event, attendees will participate in keynote sessions, brand deep dives, training workshops, and conversations with the leaders who are driving MSCH's national acceleration. The program will highlight new licensing and territory openings, expanded equity participation opportunities, updated compensation models, and the strategic synergy among MSCH's diverse and growing portfolio.

"Everything we are building at MSCH is rooted in scalability, sustainability, and opportunity," said John Bellave, CEO of Advanced Licensing, a wholly owned subsidiary of MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. "Whether someone joins our organization as a pickup-and-delivery operator, a regional owner, or an equity partner, our goal is the same: to deliver the tools, support, and business models that empower them to succeed. This conference will set the tone for a powerful new phase of national expansion."

As MSCH continues to attract mission-driven operators from across the country, the Annual Conference will focus on collaboration, innovation, and the real-world success stories emerging from the company's expanding network. It will also provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors to engage directly with MSCH leadership and explore the brand ecosystem shaping the company's future.

"This year has clearly demonstrated what's possible when passionate entrepreneurs, strong leadership, and high-caliber brands come together," said Tommy Meharey, President of MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. "I've witnessed incredible success stories across our network-stories fueled by hard work, purpose, and belief in what we're building. The momentum we're carrying into 2026 is just the beginning, and I couldn't be more excited for what's ahead."

The 2026 Annual Convention is open to current licensees and partners, prospective regional owners and equity partners, investors and advisors watching the MSCH growth trajectory, and entrepreneurs seeking alignment with a public holding company built on scalable, recurring-revenue brand models. Registration is now open, and the first 50 attendees to register will receive complimentary admission.

Attendees may reserve their spot here

ABOUT MAINSTREETCHAMBER HOLDINGS, INC.

MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:MSCH) is a leading global provider of intellectual property and brand licensing solutions. The company develops and markets innovative licensing opportunities for organizations of all sizes, from emerging entrepreneurs to established enterprises. Its diverse portfolio includes Advanced Licensing, kathy ireland Laundry, kathy ireland Furniture, kathy ireland Logistics, the MainStreetChamber of Commerce, the Perfect 10 mattress & furniture brand in partnership with Bo Derek, and multiple sustainable building, wellness, and consumer lifestyle ventures.

