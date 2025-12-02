Introducing Organic Omega-3 Soy Free Corn Free Eggs From Chino Valley Ranchers

A clean, soy- and corn-free option packed with 225 mg of Omega-3 ALA per egg

COLTON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Chino Valley Ranchers, a leader in premium organic and specialty eggs, is pleased to reintroduce its Organic Omega-3 Soy Free Corn Free Eggs, crafted for consumers seeking clean ingredients, added nutrition, and options that support dietary sensitivities.

Soy Free Corn Free Eggs From Chino Valley Ranchers

These Organic Omega-3 eggs come from hens raised in spacious, free-roaming environments. Their soy- and corn-free diet is enriched with flax seed-a natural source of plant-based Omega-3s. This feed blend allows each egg to deliver 225 mg of Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA), an Omega-3 known to support heart and overall wellness.

"Our Soy Free Corn Free Omega-3 eggs help people who avoid soy enjoy eggs again without giving up nutritional benefits," said Chris Nichols, CEO of Chino Valley Ranchers. "We're committed to removing barriers so more families can enjoy a wholesome meal with confidence."

The Organic Omega-3 Soy Free Corn Free egg is designed for anyone looking to avoid soy or corn while maintaining a nutrient-dense, heart-healthy diet.

For more information about Chino Valley Ranchers' Organic Omega-3 Soy Free Corn Free Eggs, visit ChinoValleyRanchers.com.

About Chino Valley Ranchers

Chino Valley Ranchers is a family-owned producer of organic, cage-free, and specialty eggs, dedicated to ethical farming and sustainable practices for more than 70 years.

Better For Our Hens

Hens enjoy the outdoors with room to roam freely.

Better For Our Eggs

Sunshine, exercise, and clean feed produce flavorful, nutritious eggs.

Better For You

Happier hens create higher-quality eggs that support a healthier lifestyle.

