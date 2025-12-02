BizClik Media: December Healthcare Digital Edition Examines AI, Pharma Innovation and MedTech Strategy

The December editions of BizClik's Global Industries portfolio are now live, featuring fresh insights from Healthcare Digital . This month's issues spotlight global leaders, breakthrough technologies and the strategies shaping the future of healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik has released the December editions of its Global Industries portfolio, delivering new analysis, executive interviews and sector intelligence from Healthcare Digital .

The latest issues highlight senior leaders, emerging technologies and strategies influencing the future of healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Healthcare Digital - December 2025

Cover Feature:

AI: Solving Global Health Issues - Leaders, including Fujitsu CEO Takahito Tokita, are turning to AI to provide healthcare solutions (p. 64)

Company Features:

From the Thames to the desert, Jacqui Rock, Chief Advisor for Saudi Arabia's healthcare reform, is using her procurement expertise to shape global futures through Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and beyond (p. 12)

Servier Pharmaceuticals - Technology at the Heart of Servier's Patient-First Approach (p.78)

Northwest Healthcare - Delivering Properties With Purpose (p. 42)

Top 10:

Cold Chain Logistics Companies (p. 24)

Editorial Highlights:

Johnson & Johnson - Transforming medicine with NLP (p. 122)

Government of Jersey - How Jersey is Reimagining its Healthcare Services with Tech (p. 108)

SAS and EY on How Synthetic Data is Solving AI's Biggest Problem (p. 92)

Read the issue here.

Leadership Commentary

"Fujitsu's strategic collaboration with Nvidia will accelerate AI-driven business transformation in enterprise and government sectors" - Takahito Tokita, CEO of Fujitsu in Healthcare Digital

"True innovation is born from diversity, of thought, background and geography. Effective procurement is the key that unlocks that" - Jacqui Rock, Chief Advisor

Why it matters

Each edition offers thought leadership, market insights, and storytelling for senior executives across healthcare, mining, construction, electric vehicles, food and drink. The magazines connect enterprise leaders worldwide, showcasing best practices, innovation, and strategies shaping the future.

About the Global Industries Portfolio

The Global Industries portfolio includes Healthcare Digital, Mining Digital, Construction Digital, EV Magazine and Food & Drink Digital.

Together, these titles reach a global audience of global industry decision-makers and innovators driving digital transformation across industries.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

