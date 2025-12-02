Politecnico Milano: The Politecnico di Milano inaugurates its 163rd academic year, emphasising responsibility, scientific diplomacy and collaboration in Europe

MILAN, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Politecnico di Milano today held an inauguration ceremony for its 163rd academic year,where it focused on the values of responsibility, knowledge and cohesion in a highly polarised global context marked by tensions and profound change. The inauguration speech centred around the Politecnico's role as an intermediary, a body with the ability to piece together the bigger picture; an institution that can turn change into something meaningful, through critical thinking and measured reflection on the role of technology. A 'global vision', European identity and science diplomacy feature prominently in the forthcoming Strategic Plan 2026-28. The most significant new steps include the launch of three BSc courses in English in the field of engineering.

The speakers were: Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala, Lombardy Region's Councillor for University, Research and Innovation Alessandro Fermi, President of the Student Council Michele Gaetano Giussani, Rector of the Politecnico di Milano Donatella Sciuto, President Mario Draghi.

The Politecnico: the single thread that binds responsibility and critical thinking

The Rector reminded the audience that civilisation becomes fragile when it fails to hold itself to account, warning that polarisation, disinformation and geopolitical tensions risk weakening mutual trust.

'Today, more than ever, we need free spaces in which to exercise our autonomy, far from autocratic ideologies,' the Rector said, reaffirming the Politecnico's role as a garrison of critical thinking, dialogue and civic responsibility.

Scientific diplomacy and the Politecnico's global role

The Rector outlined the main objectives for the next three years, indicating scientific diplomacy as a crucial strategic lever. Between 2023 and 2025, the Politecnico promoted over 60 research and international cooperation initiatives, consolidated projects with African countries (a 25% increase), and launched eight partnerships with UN agencies. It has also been confirmed that the two UNESCO Chairs (first established in 2012) will be renewed for the fourth time.

'The Politecnico di Milano stands at the centre of a new scientific diplomacy, contributing our expertise to peace and international collaboration,' said Professor Sciuto.

Europe: common identity, shared responsibility

Europe sits at the forefront of this 'global vision'. The Politecnico will set up a permanent seat in Brussels in 2026 to strengthen dialogue with European institutions, which is also a strategic move with the FP10 Framework Programme due to launch in the next few years.

Tech Europe Foundation (TEF) is a key example of the Politecnico's actions in response to Europe's need to close the innovation gap that Draghi mentions in the Competitiveness Report. This joint venture with Università Bocconi, Fondazione ION, FSI and the Chamber of Commerce of Milan Monza Brianza Lodi has already raised 120 million euros, financed over 50 researchers and launched programmes dedicated to the development of scientific entrepreneurship.

Europe was, in fact, a core theme, described as a cultural horizon and shared identity, as well as a political and scientific space. The Rector noted that if Europe is to compete in technological transitions, it must reduce internal divisions: 'A Europe founded on Enlightenment notions and ideals today finds itself having to reflect on its own fractures; it is the victim of internal dissent that has never been healed, incapable of decisively tackling global challenges that, on a scientific and technological level, see it pushed into a difficult position on the world chessboard.'

International education: three new undergraduate degrees in English from 2026

In 2025, the Politecnico recorded an all-time high in the number of international students: almost 9,000 enrolled, including more than 6,000 master's students. From September 2026, three new BSc courses will be offered, in English: Engineering Science (in Milan), Industrial Engineering (in Piacenza), Process Engineering (in Cremona). They will be unique, on account of their multidisciplinary nature and their focus on global collaboration.

'These degrees are a sign of our responsibility towards the new generations, fitting into the wider framework of international competition and providing the tools that will allow them to navigate a complex world and enhance the value of our communities,' added the Rector.

Inclusion and the right to study

The Politecnico has reaffirmed its inclusive approach of guaranteeing the right to study for every single one of 7,000+ eligible students, by putting 9.5 million euros of its own funds behind it. Donatella Sciuto also mentioned UNICORE (University Corridors for Refugees), a two-year project with UNHCR under which nine refugee students were admitted, as well as scholarships that were offered to students from war zones.

'The most authentic sense of our mission lies in the individuals and the journeys they make, that intersect and find new life in our classrooms,' the Rector emphasised.

Teams and competitions: talent and design workshops

The ceremony highlighted the 20 student teams engaged in international competitions involving some 900 students each year. An exemplar of collaboration, creativity and interdisciplinary vision, they span 16 nations and four continents. Student competitions are a fitting metaphor for the Politecnico's investment in young people and young people's ability to get stuck into new challenges on a global stage.

The speech cited the achievements of the PolimiSailing Team, the Polimi ACMTeam, the Polimi Trust Onrust Team and PoliMove as being symbolic of what the student community is able to achieve through its projects.

'The Politecnico community is united by a common thread that weaves its way across generations, ideas and responsibilities,' concluded the Rector. 'The future is not simply the fate that awaits us; rather it is that thread - it is the ideas and hands of those who choose to build it, binding together generations. Where thought unites us, nothing is lost.'

