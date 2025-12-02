New investment and leadership team to drive international expansion

Primecore, a program management consultancy serving the science and technology sectors, has announced a new leadership team and a significant investment that will see the company grow by over 100 people within three years.

Pictured are (from l-r) Eddie Kent, newly appointed Primecore CFO; Aidan O'Dwyer, newly appointed Primecore CEO; Dara Kernan, Primecore Managing Partner; and Donal Roche, newly appointed Chair of Primecore board.

The announcement follows the acquisition of Primecore by a new ownership group comprising experienced business executives; Aidan O'Dwyer, Eddie Kent, and Donal Roche. The new team previously served together as senior executives and Board members at DPS Group, where they played leading roles in the growth and eventual sale of that company.

The new leadership team are also planning for growth at Primecore, where they expect to grow revenues from $12m per annum currently to $30M by 2028. With existing offices in Philadelphia, Boston, Cork and Dublin, 80% of Primecore's current revenue originates from the U.S. While the new investment will be heavily weighted in favor of the U.S. the new owners also intend growing their presence in Ireland and Europe.

As part of this next phase of growth, Aidan O'Dwyer, formerly President, US Project Operations at DPS Group, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, with Eddie Kent, former CFO of DPS, joining as Chief Financial Officer. Donal Roche, a blueblood of Irish Boardrooms and former chair of DPS Group joins the Primecore board as Chair. Dara Kernan, Managing Partner of Primecore, will remain in his current role, ensuring continuity and stability for clients and staff teams alike.

Speaking about the announcement, Aidan O'Dwyer, CEO of Primecore, said: "We acquired Primecore because it has an outstanding reputation and represents everything we value; trusted client relationships, exceptional staff, and a proven record of delivery.

"At the company's core is a deep conviction that adherence to best-practice, coupled with industry leading expertise translates capital investments into commercial success for our clients. We are truly excited about our partnership with Dara and the rest of the team, and we are confident this investment will allow Primecore reach its full potential in the years to come."

Dara Kernan, Managing Partner of Primecore, added: "Our clients depend on us to manage high-stakes programs that are critical enablers to their business performance. This investment allows us to strengthen our capabilities, attract top talent, and expand internationally while maintaining the same quality and trust that Primecore is known for."

