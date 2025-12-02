New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - After SE01 achieved the world's first natural gait and PM01 executed the inaugural humanoid robot front flip stunt, defining industry benchmarks through groundbreaking solutions, EngineAI continues to focus on embodied intelligence. With the core mission of 'transforming technological exploration into industrial applications,' the company is steadily advancing the commercialization of general-purpose humanoid robots.

Nearly a year after its initial unveiling, Zhao Tongyang has redesigned the product three times. Now, with 150 top-tier R&D engineers at EngineAI working tirelessly, the industry-defining masterpiece-the full-size, ultra-efficient universal humanoid robot EngineAI T800-has been officially launched today.





The product launch campaign was promptly initiated, with the T800 priced from 180,000 yuan. A tiered product lineup-comprising the base, ecosystem (open-source), sharpened (Pro), and flagship (Max) versions-was simultaneously unveiled, precisely addressing diverse scenario-specific requirements. This achievement demonstrates how EngineAI's full-size universal humanoid robot has overcome the critical transition from "technically viable" to "market-ready", marking the official commencement of a new phase for large-scale industrial deployment across all scenarios.

The launch of T800 represents not only a strategic expansion of EngineAI's product portfolio and an upgrade of its technical framework, but also a breakthrough in exploring the technological pathways and application boundaries of "full-size universal humanoid robots." Leveraging its self-developed full-stack core technology system, the product achieves a precise integration of power performance and biomimetic aesthetics, creating a new generation of intelligent carriers with exceptional practical capabilities in various scenarios. This lays a solid foundation for embedding humanoid robots in complex environments, continuously driving the industrial application of embodied intelligence technology and setting a new benchmark for industry development.

Bionic Aesthetics and Scene Adaptation: Reconstructing the Value Dimension of Humanoid Robot Appearance

The EngineAI T800, engineered with ergonomic principles and multi-scenario operational needs, features precisely calibrated parameters. Designed for the average adult height of 1.73m and an optimized self-weight of 75kg, it achieves a human-like form that aligns with mainstream aesthetics. While maintaining the approachability of humanoid robots, its proportionally optimized design ensures versatility for industrial collaboration and service scenarios.





The design masterfully blends power aesthetics, cutting-edge technology, and practicality for real-world applications. Its streamlined body is cast from aerospace-grade high-strength aluminum alloy, with precision CNC machining ensuring structural accuracy. This achieves a perfect balance of lightweight design and structural stability, while delivering industry-leading impact resistance, weather resistance, and long-term durability.

The design integrates technical sophistication with human-centric features: The dynamic interactive light strip employs multi-mode lighting language, using color and flashing frequency to intuitively display device status and interaction commands, enhancing human-machine collaboration. Its biomimetic noise-resistant foot replicates human foot mechanics, featuring high-elasticity shock-absorbing materials and anti-slip wear-resistant components for versatile floor conditions.

From material selection and precision polishing to meticulous detail optimization, the EngineAI T800 consistently embodies its core design philosophy: "harmonizing aesthetics, performance, reliability, and human-machine compatibility." Its visual appeal aligns with mainstream aesthetics and contextual needs, while its robust capabilities meet demanding operational requirements. Through rigorous testing, the product's reliability has been validated. The human-centric design features anthropomorphic forms and intuitive interfaces to minimize operational barriers, ultimately achieving the core mission of "technology empowering scenarios, design serving practicality."

Full-Stack Self-Developed Core Empowerment: Forging the Ultimate Player with Full-Dimensional Dynamic Performance in the Same Height Segment

Powered by its proprietary full-stack core technology, the EngineAI T800 is designed to dominate the field of full-range dynamic performance among humanoid robots in its class.

Powered by a full-stack integrated joint module, the system delivers a peak torque of 450N,m through coordinated output. Its instantaneous 14,000W peak power joint, combined with multi-degree-of-freedom joints in critical areas like the neck, waist, and hands, enables highly anthropomorphic flexibility. This configuration demonstrates industry-leading dynamic explosive power and load capacity in high-impact scenarios such as combat and running, making it easily adaptable to various industrial applications.

The T800 integrates its proprietary micro-joint electromechanical technology with a 360° omnidirectional LiDAR system, enabling millisecond-level environmental modeling and AI-powered intelligent path planning. This allows precise obstacle avoidance and agile maneuvering even in complex dynamic environments.





Full-Stack Self-Developed Perception Dexterous Hand: Unlocking a New Dimension of Precise Control in All Scenarios

The EngineAI T800 is equipped with a fully self-developed multi-dimensional sensing dexterous hand, providing core technical support for precision operations. Featuring a biomimetic design that closely replicates human hand movement patterns, it integrates tactile sensing systems and precise force control technology. The robot can seamlessly switch between heavy-duty tasks like heavy object grasping and high-precision operations such as fine sorting and item delivery.

The Dexterous Hand, powered by its highly humanized control logic, delivers full-scenario coverage from force output to precision operations. It provides industry-specific "ready-to-use" solutions, fully demonstrating T800's core technological edge in humanized control.





Energy Cornerstone for All-Weather Operation: Solid-State Battery and Intelligent Heat Dissipation Technology Synergize

To meet the demands of prolonged, high-intensity safety operations, the EngineAI T800 features the industry's first high-performance solid-state power battery specifically designed for humanoid robots. This innovation enables a stable 4-5 hour runtime, effectively overcoming the endurance limitations of conventional batteries in this field.

The product features a full-joint active cooling system for the legs, which employs high-precision temperature control technology to dynamically regulate core components' operating temperature. This system works in tandem with high-performance solid-state power batteries, ensuring stable performance output throughout continuous operation. The dual-core synergy of "energy + cooling" provides a robust energy foundation for all-weather continuous operation scenarios, while also delivering reliable endurance support and performance assurance for large-scale deployment across various environments.





Intelligent Manufacturing Base and Ecological Synergy: Accelerating the Process of Full-Scale Implementation of High-Efficiency Universal Humanoid Robot

The official launch of the EngineAI T800 marks not only an advanced demonstration of EngineAI's core technology system in embodied intelligence but also signifies a quantum leap in the company's large-scale production capabilities. Leveraging EngineAI's robust high-end manufacturing ecosystem and supply chain synergy, EngineAI's end-to-end digital smart manufacturing base is set to commence full-scale production. By establishing professional-grade automated production lines, integrating premium supply chain partners, and upgrading its refined quality control system, the company has built a comprehensive collaborative framework covering material scheduling, production line optimization, and finished product inspection. This fully prepared system ensures the successful mass production of the T800.

The T800 has now completed technical validation across multiple core application scenarios, meeting all requirements for industrial deployment. It is poised for mass production and frontline industrial adoption, transforming cutting-edge technologies and algorithms into replicable, scalable industrial productivity.





Guided by the philosophy of "Quality is our promise; Excellence is our pursuit," EngineAI focuses on three core domains: body design, motion algorithms, and embodied intelligence. With a relentless pursuit of perfection, we continuously innovate in the technical development and product evolution of humanoid robots.

Under Zhao Tongyang's leadership, EngineAI successfully launched the world's first truly commercially mass-produced full-size general-purpose humanoid robot. Built on a decade of technical expertise and product refinement, this groundbreaking achievement demonstrates unparalleled technical prowess that can compete with a hundred teams. Guided by its core values of rejecting low-quality homogenization and prioritizing quality over quantity, the product delivers exceptional performance, propelling the Fourth Industrial Revolution to new heights. Leveraging proprietary core technologies and extensive real-world implementation experience, it achieves a revolutionary breakthrough in physical capabilities-surpassing 90% of adult male performance metrics. More importantly, it breaks free from the industry's "toy-like" development constraints, truly embodying the attributes of a productivity tool and laying a solid foundation for the large-scale commercialization of humanoid robots.





Looking ahead, EngineAI Robotics will continue advancing core technologies in embodied intelligence and developing scenario-specific solutions for vertical industries. Guided by the philosophy of "connecting, serving, and co-creating ecosystems", the company will collaborate with industry partners to drive innovation, accelerating the transition of humanoid robots from technical validation to large-scale commercialization. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies to empower diverse industries, EngineAI Robotics is injecting strong momentum into the rapidly approaching era of General Artificial Intelligence (AGI).





