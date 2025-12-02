MarketFully acquires global social media agency Social Element

Investment expands MarketFully's multilingual content marketing capabilities across social media

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketFully , the global leader in InContent Marketing, today announced the acquisition of leading global social media agency, Social Element. This is part of Marketfully's long-term strategy to grow its AI-powered InContent offering to include multilingual social content and engagement in branded communities, alongside multilingual web content.

"Social Element fits into the MarketFully platform and its suite of offerings seamlessly, both in terms of extending multilingual content strategies to social channels but also toward utilizing AI to create better marketing outcomes for global social media," said Evan Kramer, CEO of MarketFully. "And now, thanks to this acquisition, we're able to offer global social media services that not only assist with improved global discoverability of online content but also strengthens brands' global social communities."

This is the latest move in a series focused on bringing together best-in-class capabilities under the MarketFully umbrella. In the last 12 months, the company has combined MotionPoint's web localization offering with additional investments in multilingual content marketing via Key Content, as well as AI-powered multilingual content transcreation and creation known as MarketFully.AI. The acquisition means that MarketFully is now well positioned to expand from multilingual web content to multilingual social content, leading the industry in improving online discoverability amongst brand communities in this new era of AI across web and social. Furthermore, existing Social Element customers are now able to leverage the MF.AI platform which provides further efficiencies from a content perspective.

"MarketFully has become a category leader when it comes to delivering culturally relevant marketing content on behalf of brands across the world," said Rich Erickson, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Lightview Capital. "Their passion for creating innovative technologies to deliver effective multilingual content marketing strategies, as well as their ability to leverage Tier 1 customer relationships, aligns perfectly with Lightview's goal toward building the market leader for organizations with multinational customers."

Offering a full portfolio of social media services-from social strategy and social-first creative content to fan engagement, influencer management and brand safety-Social Element has a longstanding reputation for helping brands across the world facilitate meaningful connections with consumers. The brand and its leadership team will remain intact post-acquisition as they continue to expand their value of offerings on a global scale. Tamara Littleton, Founder, will stay on as an advisor, with Ashley Cooksley as CEO. Linn Frost will serve as Chief Growth & Innovation Officer and Wendy Christie as Chief People Officer.

"Social Element started off as an idea, backed by intention and ambition, to help brands authentically create and nurture communities across a budding social space," said Littleton. "And now, more than two decades later, the agency I am so proud to have founded is helping global brands engage with millions of consumers across multiple social platforms. MarketFully shares in that very same mission, which is why I could not be more excited for us to join their fold."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. To learn more about MarketFully's full suite of capabilities, head to marketfully.com .

About MarketFully:

MarketFully is the global leader delivering InContent Marketing-helping brands create digital experiences that resonate InLanguage, InCulture, and InMarket. As the first purpose-built multilingual content marketing solution at scale, MarketFully brings together AI-powered technology and human-in-the-loop expertise to help global marketing teams craft content that's efficient, authentic, and measurable. Through its agency brands MotionPoint and Key Content, MarketFully enables marketers to move beyond translation to create relevance that connects, empowering brands to scale storytelling and engagement across borders, cultures, and channels. For more information, visit www.marketfully.com .

About Lightview Capital

Lightview Capital is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in founder-owned companies in the business services and tech-enabled services industries. Lightview partners with its portfolio companies by providing deep industry knowledge, insightful experience, and active resources to unlock growth and drive value. For more information, visit www.lightviewcapital.com .

