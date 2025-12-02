U.S. Polo Assn. Announces Sponsorship of Winterfest 2025, Hosted for the First Time at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), is proud to announce its debut as the Official Igloo Lounge Sponsor of Winterfest 2025, Wellington's longest-running and most celebrated holiday tradition. This year marks the event's 16th annual celebration and its first year at the iconic USPA National Polo Center (NPC) on Friday, December 5, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., a move that brings the beloved event to one of the world's premier sports facilities.

This year's Winterfest is expected to welcome more than 8,000 guests for a magical evening of live music, family entertainment, community connection, and festive holiday cheer. The event will once again feature Wellington's own Vanilla Ice, whose iconic car show and high-energy performance continue to draw fans of all ages. The event's Presenting Sponsor, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, will return to support this marquee community celebration. Attendees are encouraged to bring donations for the Little Smiles Florida Toy Drive, which helps brighten the holidays for local children in need.

As a first-time partner, U.S. Polo Assn. will serve as the Official Igloo Lounge Sponsor, providing an elevated and festive experience for the Winterfest audience at NPC. Guests can enjoy the U.S. Polo Assn. Igloo Lounge, complete with an exciting DJ, premium seating, Insta-ready models with seasonal photo props, an elegant champagne wall, and signature holiday cocktails, named the 'Divot Stomp Holiday Cooler' and the 'Divot Stomp Holiday Spritz', in a commemorative cup. U.S. Polo Assn. will also debut a limited-edition, co-branded Winterfest Collection, available exclusively at the USPA Shop at NPC, allowing attendees to shop the latest styles from the U.S. Polo Assn. Global Collection at the event. The Winterfest Collection will also be available online at USPAshop.com for those who are unable to attend.

"U.S. Polo Assn. is excited to partner with Winterfest 2025 for the very first time as the Official Igloo Lounge Sponsor, where this beloved community holiday celebration is now held at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Known as the Winter Equestrian Capital of the World, holiday traditions and community connection are at the heart of what makes Wellington such a special place. Winterfest 2025's move to NPC will bring new energy, new experiences, and an elevated backdrop for families to enjoy a magical night together this holiday season."

Known for its festive mix of music, eclectic car show, and holiday magic, Winterfest continues to grow as one of Palm Beach County's most anticipated events. With thousands expected in attendance, Winterfest 2025 promises to deliver a night of entertainment and community pride that captures the spirit of Wellington, blending elegance with electric energy for an immersive holiday experience.

"We're thrilled to welcome Winterfest 2025 to the USPA National Polo Center for the very first time, as this is a true celebration of what makes Wellington such a vibrant and connected community," said Michela Green, Executive Director of the Greater Wellington Chamber. "The combination of world-class entertainment, beloved traditions, and exceptional sponsors promises to make the 16th annual Winterfest 2025 the most memorable yet."

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

About Greater Wellington Chamber

Since 1996, just one year after the Village of Wellington's incorporation, the Greater Wellington Chamber has been the driving force behind our community's business energy and civic growth. What began as a small team of visionaries has evolved into a bold, rebranded Chamber serving the Western Communities with unmatched spirit. We're here to give Wellington's businesses a competitive edge, to amplify what makes our village unique, and to connect a thriving network of leaders, creators, and community builders. To learn more, visit wellingtonchamber.com.

About USPA National Polo Center - Wellington

The home for polo in the United States, the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) - Wellington, showcases six championship fields, including the iconic stadium on U.S. Polo Assn. Field One to create a must-see polo hub in Wellington, Florida. NPC features world-class competition from some of the top players in the world, while also developing up-and-coming American players across all levels of polo in a targeted fashion to promote excellence in the sport. For more information, visit nationalpolocenter.com.

