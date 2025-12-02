CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. CEO Lisa Nelson Interviews With The Morning Show

"Inside the explosive rise of a wellness company outpacing a $200B+ global market"

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCID:CBDL) is gaining powerful investor momentum this week following a spotlight interview with CEO Lisa Nelson on The Morning Show. Nelson discussed CBDL's rapid expansion, new retail partnerships, rising demand for its flagship therapeutic products, and the company's long-term vision as it positions itself inside one of the fastest-growing wellness markets in the world.

This high-visibility interview arrives during a period of acceleration for CBDL, as the company continues strengthening product distribution, manufacturing capabilities, and strategic alignments across multiple billion-dollar verticals - including therapeutic topicals, edibles, alkaline CBD functional water, veterinarian-developed animal wellness products, and advanced nutraceutical powders.

A Market Quietly Evolving Into a $203 Billion Global Opportunity

The CBD industry is experiencing a transformation few investors anticipated just a few years ago.

Industry research shows:

The global CBD market was valued at $14.6 billion in 2025 , projected to rocket to $203.4 billion by 2034 , representing an extraordinary 34%+ compound annual growth rate .

CBD topicals, ingestibles, functional beverages, and pet wellness products are among the fastest-growing categories in health and consumer goods.

Retail and e-commerce distribution continues expanding as CBD transitions from niche product to mainstream wellness staple.

Against this backdrop, CBDL's aggressive multi-sector strategy places it in a uniquely favorable position to capture early-stage market share before full institutional saturation occurs.

Lisa Nelson: "Our mission isn't just to exist within this industry - it's to lead it through innovation, transparency, and results."

During her interview, Nelson highlighted CBDL's expanding ecosystem of high-demand CBD wellness products and the company's commitment to premium, performance-driven formulations.

1. Category Expansion Across High-Demand Wellness Sectors

CBDL continues to broaden its footprint across lucrative verticals, including:

Topicals: 3000mg Pain Relief Cream (now approved on Walmart Marketplace), Anti-Inflammatory Soothe Gel formulated for luxury spa partners

Edibles: Gummies, lozenges, and therapeutic ingestibles with strong consumer reorder rates

Functional Water: Alkaline CBD hydration products

Nutraceutical Powders: Reishi, lion's mane, and ashwagandha blends designed for stress relief, cognitive support, and inflammation reduction

Veterinarian Wellness: CBD horse paste and pet-focused formulations designed to support mobility, recovery, and behavioral calm

Each of these categories independently represents annual markets measured in billions - and CBDL is entering all of them with proprietary formulas and growing distribution.

2. Strengthening Retail Distribution Channels

CBDL's retail expansion continues to build momentum, with recent accomplishments including:

Walmart Marketplace approval for its best-selling 3000mg Pain Cream

Ongoing distribution through luxury spa chains such as Red Hots Spa at Garden City Hotel and Roslyn, NY

Active retail expansion strategies targeting multi-state wellness operators, boutique spas, and functional retail chains

3. Manufacturing Strength, Quality Control & Innovation

Nelson emphasized CBDL's commitment to scientifically backed formulations and manufacturing excellence, highlighting that:

"Consumers trust results. That's why we invest heavily in formulation quality and internal controls. It's the foundation of our brand - and our growth."

A Revenue Growth Story That Signals Early Momentum

Unlike many emerging wellness companies that face scaling challenges, CBDL is demonstrating real revenue traction, supported by:

Four-digit year-over-year revenue growth since early 2024

High reorder frequency from luxury spa partners and retail buyers

Early-stage wholesale traction from multi-unit retailers

Expanded margins due to vertically coordinated sourcing and manufacturing efficiencies

For a micro-cap, these are significant performance indicators - and they serve as early signals of a company moving into its next growth phase.

Positioned for 2025-2027: The Years That Could Define CBDL's Market Share

Industry experts forecast that the next two to three years will shape the long-term winners in the CBD wellness space. Key drivers include:

Clearer regulatory environments

Rising mainstream consumer adoption

Surge in demand for natural pain-relief solutions

Increased interest in plant-based, non-pharmaceutical wellness

E-commerce and marketplace expansion at scale

CBDL is preparing to capitalize on this shift through:

New therapeutic topical launches

Expanded pet and equine wellness lines

Enhanced Amazon and Walmart catalog strategies

Strategic B2B partnerships across fitness, spa, and hospitality channels

Increased manufacturing capacity and R&D investment

If executed effectively, CBDL has the potential to transition from a regional wellness brand into a national multi-vertical category competitor.

Why Investors Are Watching CBDL Closely

CBD Life Sciences Inc. offers investors a compelling combination of:

Product diversification across multiple high-growth categories

Strengthened retail reach through major online marketplaces and luxury spa partners

Leadership with credibility, vision, and public-facing communication strength

Real revenue traction , not hypothetical growth

A micro-cap valuation primed for expansion, offering potentially asymmetric upside

When matched with the projected $203B global CBD market, CBDL emerges as a strategic early-stage play for investors seeking entry into a rapidly expanding industry.

Final Takeaway: CBDL Is Entering Its Momentum Phase

Lisa Nelson's interview on The Morning Show represents more than media coverage - it marks a shift into mainstream visibility and signals the acceleration of strategic milestones already underway.

CBDL is building real momentum, real traction, and real investor appeal at the perfect intersection of market timing and product expansion.

As the CBD sector continues to evolve at record pace, CBDL stands positioned as a brand with:

A disciplined growth strategy

Strong leadership

Expanding product lines

Deep market potential

And the kind of early-stage trajectory investors seek before major scaling events

The next 12-36 months could define the company's long-term market position - and early investors are paying close attention.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL)

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on developing and distributing high-quality CBD and wellness products through its flagship brand, The CBD Vault. With an expanding portfolio of therapeutic formulations, the company is aggressively scaling into retail, wholesale, and online sales channels nationwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Lisa Nelson

CEO

cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

4802091720

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences, Inc.

